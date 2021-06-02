Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Skills & Drills With The Highlanders

Wednesday, 2 June 2021, 1:08 pm
Press Release: Edgar Centre

Since last month’s successful event, The Edgar Centre is hosting another FREE skills and drills with the mighty Highlanders this Friday 4th June from 5.30pm till 7pm! Come down and join in the fun! Don’t miss out on this one!

This event is ahead of the Highlanders’ final home game on Saturday.

To assist kids eating better food and building the skills required to develop dishes at home - attendees can pick up signed leaflets containing Highlanders’ favourite, nutritious, homegrown Harraways Oats recipes. They have been developed by Rebecca (Bex) Jackson, Performance Nutritionist to the Highlanders.

It will be an action-packed couple of hours for kids to meet their favourite players; learn new skills and drills and try zorbing alongside their rugby heroes.

Entry is free, there will be free, delicious and nutritious oat snacks and samples for attendees as well as spot prizes.

Dunedin’s homegrown Harraways; the Highlanders and the Edgar Centre are all working together to create this exciting experience for their local community.

