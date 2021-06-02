Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bridging The Biking Gap In Mangaiti Gully

Wednesday, 2 June 2021, 4:26 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council is shaping a city that’s easy to live in by providing a safe cycling and walking route in the north of the city.

The Gordonton Path, which links Wairere Drive to Thomas Road in Rototuna, offers a safer route for people on foot and bikes through a new route parallel to Gordonton Road.

Hamilton City Mayor Paula Southgate said the path improves safety, opens up the Mangaiti Gully, and connects the Huntington and St James communities.

“We want Hamilton to be a city that’s easy to live in, explore and connect. By investing in projects like this we’re helping to create a liveable city that provides safe transport choices for families. I think that’s really important, and I can’t wait to see it being used and enjoyed.”

Along with improving the wellbeing of Hamiltonians, the project aligns with Council’s Transport Strategy and the Hamilton Biking Plan.

The main mode of transport in Hamilton is private vehicles, with around 90% of journeys to work being by car. Hamilton City Council’s transport vision is a move to more active modes of transport, such as walking, cycling and scootering.

Community Committee Chair Councillor Mark Bunting supports the project and the strong sense of community it empowers.

“This path has been a long time coming and I’m thrilled to see it finally open. It’s this kind of lovely, off road facility that Hamilton residents deserve. Separated, smooth and safe.

“I’ve had so much feedback from people in the northeast who are thrilled that they can now ride off the road nearly all the way from the Base to the Hamilton Gardens. And now Mangaiti Park has gone from being a hay paddock to one of Kirikiriroa’s busiest parks.”

Click here for more information on this project and other exciting projects happening in the area

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why It's Getting Harder To Walk The Tightrope Between China And The US

This morning, China announced it is changing its “two child” family limit to a “three child” policy. This looks like a desperate attempt to fix the problems that China is facing with its rapidly ageing population. Hard to see how this change though, will do the trick. In living memory China famously used to have a “one child” policy that it increased to two children for the same reason - and plainly, that move failed to correct the country’s demographic imbalance... More>>

 


Fisheries: Protecting The Whitebait Fishery For Future Generations

Changes to whitebaiting regulations will improve the sustainability of threatened species, while ensuring that Kiwis can continue the tradition of catching a feed in their local river into the future, Acting Conservation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall says... More>>

ALSO:



Joint Statement: Prime Ministers Jacinda Ardern And Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP met in Queenstown on 31 May 2021 for the annual Australia-New Zealand Leaders’ Meeting... More>>

Flooding: Government Commits Support To Flood Hit Canterbury

The Government has contributed $100,000 towards a Mayoral Relief Fund to support Canterbury communities impacted by the weekend’s flooding, Acting Minister for Emergency Management Hon Kris Faafoi says.... More>>

ALSO:


Infrastructure New Zealand: Advancing The Evidence Base – Three Waters Reform Programme

Today the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) released a second tranche of evidence-based reports, commissioned to inform the case for change for the Three Waters Reform Programme. The complete reports are published here... More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 