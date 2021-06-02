Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

TDC Emergency Operations Centre: Information Release 11

Wednesday, 2 June 2021, 5:06 pm
Press Release: Timaru District Council

Timaru District Council Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Information Release No. 11

Date: 2 June 2021

Time: 5.15 pm

Flooding and Heavy Rainfall Event: State of Emergency Declared

Timaru District Council Civil Defence State of Emergency continues today.

Following a prolonged period of calmer weather today, water levels in the affected rivers are continuing to recede and repairs to river banks are continuing.

Safe return to flood affected properties

People returning to properties that have had any flood waters through them need to call us on 03 687 7200 before reoccupying.

This is so we can arrange rapid assessments of their properties. Water and septic systems may have been affected even if water didn’t enter the house, so it is essential people get in touch.

Council building staff will also be proactively undertaking inspection of properties in the main flood affected areas. If your property has received a notice, please contact us for advice.

Flood water should be treated as though it is unsafe and contaminated. STAY AWAY from flooded areas.

Support from Work and Income

If you have been affected by an emergency, Work and Income can help with a Civil Defence Payment for some costs. You don't need to be on a benefit to get this.

You can call them 0800 752 102. This line is open Monday to Friday 7am-6pm, and on Saturdays 8am-1pm.

A Civil Defence Payment can help with:

· accommodation costs if you're evacuated and are staying in accommodation such as motels, hotels or temporary rental accommodation

· loss of income because you can't work due to the flooding

· emergency food, clothing and bedding if yours has been damaged or destroyed by the flooding

· payment if you have evacuees staying with you in places such as a private home, marae or community centres.

More information can be found here: https://www.workandincome.govt.nz/about-work-and-income/news/2021/canterbury-floods.html

Road Network

Receding floodwater has caused major scouring and holes across our road network. Main routes between Timaru, Temuka, Geraldine (via Orari) and Pleasant Point are open. However, there is significant damage and closures on rural roads and we are advising people not to travel on these roads unless necessary as well as please not crossing any road closure signs.

Updating information on local road status here: https://www.timaru.govt.nz/maps/emergency

Routes north through Ashburton District are now available for general and goods vehicles, people should check the Ashburton District Council and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency websites for more details prior to travel.

Important Information

· Residents in low lying areas near waterways should remain prepared for rising water, ensure safety of stock and be prepared to evacuate if required. If you feel unsafe, don’t wait for conditions to worsen head to your local Civil Defence Centre. In an emergency call 111.

· A boil water notice remains in place for those on the Geraldine Urban Supply, Te Moana and Downlands Water Scheme users (excluding Pareora and St Andrews townships).

· We have Conserve Water Notice in place for all of the Timaru District, particularly Te Moana and Peel Forest.

· Normal Bin Collections in the North Zone have resumed.

· Residential bins not collected on Monday will be collected next Monday.

· All council sportsfields are closed until further notice.

· Updates will also be made available over More FM and The Breeze radio stations. Local frequencies are More FM 97.9 Mackenzie 94.2 and Waimate 93.1. The Breeze 89.9 Mackenzie 99.8 and South Canterbury’s 100.3FM.

Further information will be provided in a later update if required

For further information please contact Timaru District Council on (03) 687 7200

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Timaru District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why It's Getting Harder To Walk The Tightrope Between China And The US

This morning, China announced it is changing its “two child” family limit to a “three child” policy. This looks like a desperate attempt to fix the problems that China is facing with its rapidly ageing population. Hard to see how this change though, will do the trick. In living memory China famously used to have a “one child” policy that it increased to two children for the same reason - and plainly, that move failed to correct the country’s demographic imbalance... More>>

 


Fisheries: Protecting The Whitebait Fishery For Future Generations

Changes to whitebaiting regulations will improve the sustainability of threatened species, while ensuring that Kiwis can continue the tradition of catching a feed in their local river into the future, Acting Conservation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall says... More>>

ALSO:



Joint Statement: Prime Ministers Jacinda Ardern And Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP met in Queenstown on 31 May 2021 for the annual Australia-New Zealand Leaders’ Meeting... More>>

Flooding: Government Commits Support To Flood Hit Canterbury

The Government has contributed $100,000 towards a Mayoral Relief Fund to support Canterbury communities impacted by the weekend’s flooding, Acting Minister for Emergency Management Hon Kris Faafoi says.... More>>

ALSO:


Infrastructure New Zealand: Advancing The Evidence Base – Three Waters Reform Programme

Today the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) released a second tranche of evidence-based reports, commissioned to inform the case for change for the Three Waters Reform Programme. The complete reports are published here... More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 