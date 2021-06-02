Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SH73 Reopens Tonight 8 Pm, Springfield To Porter River Bridge

Wednesday, 2 June 2021, 5:29 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency will reopen the Porter’s Pass/ Arthur’s Pass route between Canterbury and the West Coast tonight at 8 pm. SH73 between Springfield and the Porter River Bridge has been closed since the weekend’s massive downpours damaged bridges and dumped scree over the highway.

“A huge amount of work has taken place to get this highway reopened,” says Barry Stratton, Maintenance Contract Manager, Waka Kotahi for North Canterbury.

“Crews from both the West Coast and Canterbury have worked above and beyond to rebuild the Porter River Bridge’s east and west approaches in particular, in fairly chilly conditions since Sunday,” he says.

“Three bridge approaches – Kowai 1 and 2 and the Porter River Bridge have had to be reconstructed and repaired. We are still working on a hairpin bend on Porter’s Pass where the road washed out. Crews have also cleared more than 100 metres of deep scree and shingle.

“We advise all drivers to take care if driving over Porter’s Pass tonight and in coming days as ice is a real possibility from now on.

“There will be traffic management people on this highway night and day for some time. Please slow down around them and factor in a slower than usual trip from Springfield through to Porter’s Pass with several single lane sections with traffic management,” he says.

“Thanks to all the regular drivers on SH73 who have been taking the Lewis Pass route since the weekend and people living along the route in places like Castle Hill Village, which has had limited access.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why It's Getting Harder To Walk The Tightrope Between China And The US

This morning, China announced it is changing its “two child” family limit to a “three child” policy. This looks like a desperate attempt to fix the problems that China is facing with its rapidly ageing population. Hard to see how this change though, will do the trick. In living memory China famously used to have a “one child” policy that it increased to two children for the same reason - and plainly, that move failed to correct the country’s demographic imbalance... More>>

 


Fisheries: Protecting The Whitebait Fishery For Future Generations

Changes to whitebaiting regulations will improve the sustainability of threatened species, while ensuring that Kiwis can continue the tradition of catching a feed in their local river into the future, Acting Conservation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall says... More>>

ALSO:



Joint Statement: Prime Ministers Jacinda Ardern And Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP met in Queenstown on 31 May 2021 for the annual Australia-New Zealand Leaders’ Meeting... More>>

Flooding: Government Commits Support To Flood Hit Canterbury

The Government has contributed $100,000 towards a Mayoral Relief Fund to support Canterbury communities impacted by the weekend’s flooding, Acting Minister for Emergency Management Hon Kris Faafoi says.... More>>

ALSO:


Infrastructure New Zealand: Advancing The Evidence Base – Three Waters Reform Programme

Today the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) released a second tranche of evidence-based reports, commissioned to inform the case for change for the Three Waters Reform Programme. The complete reports are published here... More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 