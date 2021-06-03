Time To Address Hidden Epidemic In NZ

Auckland, 3 June, 2021 Domestic violence in New Zealand is getting worse and something needs to be done about it now – that’s the plea from organisers of Light It Orange, the main annual fundraising campaign for domestic abuse charity Shine.

Starting this Sunday and running for a week, the Light It Orange campaign aims to raise support for frontline staff who work directly with victims of family violence.

The initiative is against a backdrop of rising levels of domestic abuse and harm in New Zealand.

Light It Orange spokeswoman Carol Herbert says the organisation noticed an increase in domestic violence during last year’s Covid-19 lockdowns. This trend has continued to the point where Shine is seeing more demand for its services than ever before.

“What we’re seeing is backed up by New Zealand Police statistics that show an increase in family harm incidents from nearly 119,000 in 2016 to more than 171,000 in 2020,” she says.

“Unfortunately, we only have the resources to help a fraction of the victims who need our help and that’s why we’re appealing for funds we desperately need. Our ultimate goal is to ensure that all victims of domestic abuse are able to have the assistance they need to get safe and stay safe.”

Carol Herbert says money raised in Auckland will support Shine’s frontline staff who work directly with victims of family violence. Every $250 raised will cover the cost of a crisis callout to a victim’s home in response to an urgent referral.

Money raised outside of Auckland will assist in promoting and raising awareness of Shine’s national helpline, which is a vital lifeline to people living in violent homes, particularly to victims who may be isolated with no one to turn to.

“For too many Kiwis, home is not a place of safety. It’s a place of fear and shame, hidden behind closed doors,” says Carol Herbert.

“Normal life for Shine clients can be unfathomable to us. Many have been subjected to years of domestic abuse that can start slowly and covertly – people often don’t see it coming.”

“For example, having no control over financial accounts and having to ask for money to buy groceries; having phones, emails, social media and internet browsers checked daily; being told how useless you are; banned from seeing friends; and gaslighting are all types of domestic abuse reported by our clients.”

Carol Herbert is encouraging workplaces, schools and individuals to lend their support to this year’s Light It Orange campaign by creating fun orange fundraising events and in doing so help domestic violence victims get safe and stay safe.

For fundraising ideas and resources, visit Light It Orange.

Key figures (pre-Covid-19)

Every four minutes New Zealand Police attended a domestic abuse callout

One in three women will be physically or sexually abused by an intimate partner in her lifetime

One child is killed by a family member every 5½ weeks

One woman is killed by a family member every 3½ weeks.



© Scoop Media

