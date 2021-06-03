Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Watercare Water Supply Update: 3 June

Thursday, 3 June 2021, 9:25 am
Press Release: Watercare

Rainfall:

 YesterdayPast 7 days
Hūnua Ranges1.5mm32.5mm
Waitākere Ranges3mm32.0mm
   

Dam storage (in total):n to

Today:48.72%
Yesterday:48.83%
Normal for this time of year:77.1%

Water consumption:

Target for June 2021:410 million litres or less a day (for the rolling 7-day average)
Yesterday’s consumption409 million litres
Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average403 million litres

Please see our weekly water supply update.

