Watercare Water Supply Update: 3 June



Gordon Campbell: On Why It's Getting Harder To Walk The Tightrope Between China And The US

This morning, China announced it is changing its “two child” family limit to a “three child” policy. This looks like a desperate attempt to fix the problems that China is facing with its rapidly ageing population. Hard to see how this change though, will do the trick. In living memory China famously used to have a “one child” policy that it increased to two children for the same reason - and plainly, that move failed to correct the country’s demographic imbalance... More>>

