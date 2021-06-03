Marlborough District Council Services - Queen’s Birthday

Council services - Queen’s Birthday

Marlborough District Council’s offices in Blenheim will be closed on Queen’s Birthday, Monday 7 June.

Kerbside collection

Rubbish and recycling scheduled to be collected on Monday 7 June will be collected on Tuesday 8 June.

Transfer station

Blenheim Transfer Station, Resource Recovery, Re-use Centres and Greenwaste Acceptance Facility and Composting will be open between 8.00 am and 4.30 pm. The E-Waste Collection Facility will be closed.

Picton Transfer Station will be open between 8.00 am and 4.00 pm.

Havelock Transfer Station will be open between 8.00 am and 2.00 pm.

Seddon, Rai Valley and Wairau Valley Transfer Stations will be closed.

Landfill

The landfill is open between 8.00am and midday.

Libraries

The Marlborough District Library (Blenheim) and Picton Library and Service Centre will be closed.

Bus services

The Blenheim and Renwick bus services will not operate on Monday 7 June.

