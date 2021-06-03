Marlborough District Council Services - Queen’s Birthday
Thursday, 3 June 2021, 11:05 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
Council services - Queen’s Birthday
Marlborough
District Council’s offices in Blenheim will be closed on
Queen’s Birthday, Monday 7 June.
Kerbside
collection
Rubbish and recycling scheduled to be
collected on Monday 7 June will be collected on Tuesday 8
June.
Transfer station
Blenheim Transfer
Station, Resource Recovery, Re-use Centres and Greenwaste
Acceptance Facility and Composting will be open between 8.00
am and 4.30 pm. The E-Waste Collection Facility will be
closed.
Picton Transfer Station will be open between
8.00 am and 4.00 pm.
Havelock Transfer Station will be
open between 8.00 am and 2.00 pm.
Seddon, Rai Valley
and Wairau Valley Transfer Stations will be
closed.
Landfill
The landfill is open between
8.00am and midday.
Libraries
The Marlborough
District Library (Blenheim) and Picton Library and Service
Centre will be closed.
Bus services
The
Blenheim and Renwick bus services will not operate on Monday
7
June.
