Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Whet Your Appetite – Set Up A Food Business The Right Way

Thursday, 3 June 2021, 12:47 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

The Kāpiti Coast District Council is holding free information sessions for people who are thinking of setting up a food business from their home or commercial premises.

“We’re lucky in Kāpiti to have a thriving food scene, from caterers, small food business operators working from home or commercial kitchens, licensed cafes and restaurants, to amazing farmers' markets,” says Jacquie Muir, Environmental Standards Manager at Kāpiti Coast District Council.

“Running a food business needs to be done safely and follow government guidelines. Our information sessions will help people get their business up and running, and meet all the food safety requirements,” says Ms Muir.

Council staff will cover the requirements of the Food Act, rules around home occupation, selling at markets and events, information on how to register a food business, and the registration and verification costs involved.

Staff are also on hand to answer any questions and point people in the right direction to start their registration journey.

There are two sessions, both held in the Council Chamber room, 175 Rimu Road, Paraparaumu on Monday 14 June from 10am -11.30am, and again 6.00pm -7.30pm.

The events are free but please register for either the morning or evening session by 10 June by emailing food@kapiticoast.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Media’s Hissy Fit Over Naomi Osaka

Last Sunday as we all now know, Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open. She had felt that the compulsory after-match press conferences would affect her mental health, and detract from her ability to play at her best. She eventually withdrew, she later said, because the furore over her media decision was also turning into a potential distraction for other players, and for the tournament as a whole... More>>


 
 

Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt Focus On Securing Recovery

The Crown accounts for the ten months to the end of April 2021 show both the operating balance before gains and losses (OBEGAL) and the operating balance are better than forecast in Budget 2021 in May... More>>

Fisheries: Protecting The Whitebait Fishery For Future Generations

Changes to whitebaiting regulations will improve the sustainability of threatened species, while ensuring that Kiwis can continue the tradition of catching a feed in their local river into the future, Acting Conservation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall says... More>>

ALSO:



Joint Statement: Prime Ministers Jacinda Ardern And Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP met in Queenstown on 31 May 2021 for the annual Australia-New Zealand Leaders’ Meeting... More>>


MoH: Reviews Of Recent Covid-19 Cases In MIQ Will Continue To Strengthen System

Reports into the in-facility transmission of COVID-19 at the Grand Millennium and Grand Mercure managed isolation facilities in Auckland earlier this year have been released today. Joint Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, Brigadier Jim Bliss, says a number of recommendations have been made, which he welcomes, and action in response is well underway... More>>


ALSO:

Infrastructure New Zealand: Advancing The Evidence Base – Three Waters Reform Programme

Today the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) released a second tranche of evidence-based reports, commissioned to inform the case for change for the Three Waters Reform Programme. The complete reports are published here... More>>

ALSO:



work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 