Waste Free Parenting Workshop Heading To Whanganui

Thursday, 3 June 2021, 1:31 pm
Press Release: Waste Free

There is no doubt that parenting is a challenging yet rewarding time. Parenting in the modern age can be especially complicated when it comes to decisions about caring for children now and how these decisions affect them in the future. Waste Free with Kate & Co. are hosting their next Waste Free Parenting Workshop for all interested Whanganui parents. The workshop is filled with simple ideas for parents to create change that benefits their families, their wallets and waste bin.

Disposable nappies are a convenient product and one of the worst contributors to landfill waste. However, nappies are also one of the easiest places to start making change. Each reusable cloth nappy has about 300 uses, so for every one cloth nappy used to its full lifespan, there is a saving of 300 disposable nappies. By making these small changes now, those who are currently wearing nappies will not have to deal with resulting environmental consequences later in life.

“Our workshops and presentations centre around the power of making simple changes, and sticking to them. If every kiwi used one less piece of waste tomorrow, that’s over four million pieces of waste that wouldn’t go to landfill”, says founder of Waste Free with Kate & Co., Kate Meads.

Rochelle, an experienced speaker and educator, will present the workshop. She has been working with Waste Free with Kate & Co. for the last nine years on waste education, and hosting workshops and seminars around the country for the last two years. She brings the humorous, plain speaking style that Waste Free with Kate & Co. are renowned for.

Attendees are guaranteed a relaxed, highly educational session focused on how to reduce waste and parenting tips and is a great chance for likeminded parents to connect. Rochelle will also share those all-important tips and tricks to create small changes which parents can begin implementing the very next day if they wish.

Waste Free Parenting Workshop Details:

Friday June 11th 6:30pm – 8:30pm, St. Pauls’ Church Lounge. Tickets are $27 and attendees receive a goodie bag worth $100.

Tickets can be purchases from katemeads.co.nz and searching for ‘Whanganui’.

