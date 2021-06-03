Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Call To Get Hastings Reusing Coffee Cups … Again And Again

Thursday, 3 June 2021, 2:04 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council

A new environmentally friendly takeaway coffee cup alternative has come to Hastings district, and growing numbers of cafes are looking at taking up the sustainable offering.

Hastings District Council is calling for cafes across the district who are keen to do their part to reduce waste, to join a trial of the Again Again reusable coffee cup scheme – to be launched next month to mark Plastic Free July.

It’s estimated that in New Zealand about 295 million single-use cups are thrown out each year, which equates to about four million in Hastings alone.

In addition, these standard single-use coffee cups have a thin layer of plastic coating that means they can’t be recycled, and compostable versions are causing issues at local composter, BioRich.

The Again Again cup, however, is a recycled stainless steel cup that, as the name suggests, can be reused over and over again.

Again Again is a New Zealand company based in Wellington, and with the scheme the customer pays a $3 deposit to borrow a stainless steel cup, which gets refunded when it’s returned to any cafe that’s part of the Again Again network.

People can borrow more than one cup, and bring multiple back when they remember.

Cafes participating in the scheme pay a network membership fee and to help support them to make the change council is offering to pay about half the cost of a six-month trial.

Once up and running the scheme can actually save cafes money from the cost reduction in purchasing standard single-use cups.

Council waste minimisation officer Samantha Gibbons said that in its ongoing bid to reduce waste going to landfill council was always looking at ways to support the community achieve this goal.

 

“We know people have been getting better at using their own reusable coffee cups but it’s not always practical or effective.

“People forget to bring their cups, or may not have one with them when they decide they want one while they are out and about.

“With this scheme there is always a sustainable solution at any participating cafe so everyone can do their bit to look after the environment.”

Local cafe Cupple has got on board with the scheme and spokesperson Al Borrie said they jumped at the chance to participate.

“We want to minimise any environmental impact of doing business, and this is a simple solution that works for us, and gives added convenience to our customers.”

More information about Again Again can be found at www.againagain.co and to find out more about the subsidy go to https://www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/services/rubbish-and-recycling/waste-minimisation/again-again-at-espresso/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Media’s Hissy Fit Over Naomi Osaka

Last Sunday as we all now know, Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open. She had felt that the compulsory after-match press conferences would affect her mental health, and detract from her ability to play at her best. She eventually withdrew, she later said, because the furore over her media decision was also turning into a potential distraction for other players, and for the tournament as a whole... More>>


 
 

Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt Focus On Securing Recovery

The Crown accounts for the ten months to the end of April 2021 show both the operating balance before gains and losses (OBEGAL) and the operating balance are better than forecast in Budget 2021 in May... More>>

Fisheries: Protecting The Whitebait Fishery For Future Generations

Changes to whitebaiting regulations will improve the sustainability of threatened species, while ensuring that Kiwis can continue the tradition of catching a feed in their local river into the future, Acting Conservation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall says... More>>

ALSO:



Joint Statement: Prime Ministers Jacinda Ardern And Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP met in Queenstown on 31 May 2021 for the annual Australia-New Zealand Leaders’ Meeting... More>>


MoH: Reviews Of Recent Covid-19 Cases In MIQ Will Continue To Strengthen System

Reports into the in-facility transmission of COVID-19 at the Grand Millennium and Grand Mercure managed isolation facilities in Auckland earlier this year have been released today. Joint Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, Brigadier Jim Bliss, says a number of recommendations have been made, which he welcomes, and action in response is well underway... More>>


ALSO:

Infrastructure New Zealand: Advancing The Evidence Base – Three Waters Reform Programme

Today the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) released a second tranche of evidence-based reports, commissioned to inform the case for change for the Three Waters Reform Programme. The complete reports are published here... More>>

ALSO:



work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 