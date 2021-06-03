May Climate Summary
Thursday, 3 June 2021, 3:39 pm
Press Release: NIWA
Hi all,
The May
Climate Summary is attached - the Autumn Climate Summary
will be available tomorrow, and will be posted on our
website here: www.niwa.co.nz/our-science/climate/publications
.
Along with information about the end-of-month rain
event in Canterbury, main points are:
- The highest
temperature was 28.3°C, at Rangiora.
- The lowest
temperature was -10.8°C, at Tara Hills (Omarama) on 27 May.
This was
New Zealand’s lowest May temperature since
2001.
- Of the six main centres in May 2021, Auckland
was the warmest and driest, Christchurch was
the
coldest, wettest, and sunniest, and Hamilton was the least
sunny.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Find more from NIWA
on InfoPages.
Gordon Campbell: On The Media’s Hissy Fit Over Naomi Osaka
Last Sunday as we all now know, Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open. She had felt that the compulsory after-match press conferences would affect her mental health, and detract from her ability to play at her best. She eventually withdrew, she later said, because the furore over her media decision was also turning into a potential distraction for other players, and for the tournament as a whole... More>>