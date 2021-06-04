Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Sky Tower Lights Up For Heart Kids

Friday, 4 June 2021, 8:28 am
Press Release: SKYCITY

On Monday 7 June, the Sky Tower will flash red to mimic a beating heart in support of the Heart Kids annual appeal, raising money for little Brave Hearts.

Heart Kids NZ is the only New Zealand charity that supports Kiwi children and families affected by Congenital Heart Disease (CHD).

Every week, 12 babies are born with a congenital heart defect (CHD) in New Zealand, affecting more than 600 whānau each year.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

