Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NZ Upgrade Includes Big Wins For Auckland

Friday, 4 June 2021, 10:44 am
Press Release: Auckland Council

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says he’s pleased that the changes in the New Zealand Upgrade Programme have sustained the level of infrastructure investment in Auckland despite cost pressures faced by the government.

“Big increases in construction costs and property purchases, and the need to achieve climate change objectives, have resulted in changes to how money is being spent,” he says.

“Two Auckland projects have been scaled down but there are also big wins for Auckland.

“Despite engineering challenges preventing the original plans for a SkyPath on the Auckland Harbour Bridge for walking and cycling, that connection will still go ahead as a standalone bridge. This is significantly more costly but it is a sustainable and enduring solution that will benefit the city for generations.

“The Northern Pathway is a vital link in the walking and cycling network across Auckland. It will be well used by people commuting, particularly with the increasing uptake of electric bikes. It will also be popular with tourists and for recreational use by Aucklanders.

“I also welcome the extra investment going into rail services, with an additional rail station confirmed at Paerata and electrification and a third main rail trunk line locked in for the south.

“Additional money will go into transport infrastructure in Drury and will help unlock the provision of more housing.

“People in the north will be pleased to see Penlink confirmed as going ahead.

“With the doubling in cost for Mill Road, the project has been hugely scaled back. However, safety improvements and enhancements to the northern section of the road will go ahead.

“Transport Minister Michael Wood faced a huge challenge with having to deal with the reality of massive cost increases in construction after the outbreak of COVID-19, as well as the critical need to take further steps in response to growing carbon emissions.

“The changes won’t please everyone, but he has worked hard to find the best solution.

“The new package locks in nearly $4 billion worth of important transport projects for Auckland and I welcome that,” Phil Goff said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Media’s Hissy Fit Over Naomi Osaka

Last Sunday as we all now know, Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open. She had felt that the compulsory after-match press conferences would affect her mental health, and detract from her ability to play at her best. She eventually withdrew, she later said, because the furore over her media decision was also turning into a potential distraction for other players, and for the tournament as a whole... More>>


 
 



Infrastructure: NZ Upgrade Programme Kept On Track

The Government is increasing its investment in the New Zealand Upgrade Programme (NZUP) to support New Zealand’s economic recovery.
Over two thirds of the projects will proceed as announced despite increased costs due to COVID, with modifications being made to others... More>>


ALSO:


Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt Focus On Securing Recovery

The Crown accounts for the ten months to the end of April 2021 show both the operating balance before gains and losses (OBEGAL) and the operating balance are better than forecast in Budget 2021 in May... More>>

Fisheries: Protecting The Whitebait Fishery For Future Generations

Changes to whitebaiting regulations will improve the sustainability of threatened species, while ensuring that Kiwis can continue the tradition of catching a feed in their local river into the future, Acting Conservation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall says... More>>

ALSO:


MoH: Reviews Of Recent Covid-19 Cases In MIQ Will Continue To Strengthen System

Reports into the in-facility transmission of COVID-19 at the Grand Millennium and Grand Mercure managed isolation facilities in Auckland earlier this year have been released today. Joint Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, Brigadier Jim Bliss, says a number of recommendations have been made, which he welcomes, and action in response is well underway... More>>


ALSO:

Infrastructure New Zealand: Advancing The Evidence Base – Three Waters Reform Programme

Today the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) released a second tranche of evidence-based reports, commissioned to inform the case for change for the Three Waters Reform Programme. The complete reports are published here... More>>

ALSO:



work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 