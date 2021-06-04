Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Join The Mission Bay Community Beach Clean

Friday, 4 June 2021, 11:38 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Ōrākei Local Board, Mission Bay Business Association and SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium call on locals to lend a hand on Sunday 20 June

Auckland – June 2021: On Sunday 20 June, a group of Ōrākei businesses and community groups led by the Mission Bay Business Association and SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium are setting out to clean up Mission Bay Beach and are calling on the local community to join in and lend a hand.

Volunteers are asked to gather at Selwyn Reserve, Mission Bay, between 1pm – 3pm to clear rubbish from the reserve and beach using the gloves and bags provided. Participants are also invited to take part in a FREE beach yoga session from 3pm – 4pm, while kids will be treated to face painting throughout the afternoon.

Not only is the litter washing up on local shores an unpleasant sight; it also harms and kills marine wildlife. According to Ocean Crusaders, it is believed there are 5.25 trillion pieces of plastic debris in our oceans causing over 100,000 marine mammals to die globally each year. Turtles, whales, dolphins, sea lions and sea birds are particularly susceptible to plastic pollution.

“Our aim is to encourage the local community to come together in a joint effort to help enact positive change by limiting the amount of harmful litter that ends up in the Hauraki Gulf Marine Park. We are uniting with the Ōrākei Local Board and the local community to help make a real difference ahead of World Ocean’s Day,” said Mark Goldstine, Mission Bay Business Association.

For those keen to learn more about how they can help protect Mission Bay and the Hauraki Gulf Marine Park, SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s team members will be available to discuss the pressures the marine park faces and the successful sea turtle rehabilitation programme.

EVENT DETAILS:
What: Mission Bay Community Beach Clean 
Where: Selwyn Reserve, Mission Bay Beach 
When: Sunday 20 June 2021 
Hours: Beach Clean: 1pm – 3pm, Face Painting: 1pm – 4pm, Beach Yoga: 3pm – 4pm 
Cost: FREE
Further information: www.visitsealife.com/auckland/information/news/mission-bay-beach-clean/

