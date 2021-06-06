Flood Help Available

Civil defence welfare teams are continuing to check on residents whose homes and property were affected by last week’s flooding.

Emergency Management Canterbury Group Controller Don Chittock says that assistance is available to those who need it. He is encouraging people to reach out through their local council’s civil defence teams if they could do with a hand but haven’t yet been in touch.

This could include practical assistance with tasks like clearing debris deposited by floodwaters, or counselling for people who are struggling to deal with what they are experiencing.

Environment Canterbury’s contractors and engineers are working on flood damaged river infrastructure at 14 sites today, and a crew with a digger is also remaining on site at Te Waihora / Lake Ellesmere, where an outlet was opened yesterday. The lake level is starting to drop and will continue to reduce as the cut widens.

The rivers team is monitoring all catchments but is not expecting that forecast rain will cause any problems over the next few days.

Motorists heading home from the long weekend tomorrow are urged to be patient, to drive to conditions and to allow extra time for their journey due to ongoing flood repairs. Please keep a look out for people assessing and repairing roads and bridges, and for the large number of motorcyclists returning from Central Otago.

For more information contact pim.media@canterburyecc.govt.nz or 027 549 1035.

