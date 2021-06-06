Fire And Emergency: Papakura Fire Update
Sunday, 6 June 2021, 6:36 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Fire and Emergency New Zealand is attending a significant
fire in Papakura, South Auckland.
We were first
alerted to the fire at a car yard, at 3.10
pm.
Currently, we have 21 appliances working to
contain the fire.
As well as cars, the 100 metre by 80
metre fire has also impacted a number of buildings at the
premises.
Fire and Emergency recommends nearby
residents keep their doors and windows closed, as there is
significant smoke coming from the fire.
Cordons are
currently in place around the fire.
The public are
being asked to stay away from the cordoned area while
emergency services continue to work to bring the fire under
control.
