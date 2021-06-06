Fire And Emergency: Papakura Fire Update

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is attending a significant fire in Papakura, South Auckland.

We were first alerted to the fire at a car yard, at 3.10 pm.

Currently, we have 21 appliances working to contain the fire.

As well as cars, the 100 metre by 80 metre fire has also impacted a number of buildings at the premises.

Fire and Emergency recommends nearby residents keep their doors and windows closed, as there is significant smoke coming from the fire.

Cordons are currently in place around the fire.

The public are being asked to stay away from the cordoned area while emergency services continue to work to bring the fire under control.

© Scoop Media

