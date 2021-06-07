Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

First-ever Podiatrist To Get Queen’s Birthday Honour

Monday, 7 June 2021, 5:42 am
Auckland woman Caron Orelowitz has become the first-ever podiatrist in New Zealand to be recognised on this year’s Queen's Birthday Honours List.

Orelowitz, who lives in Mt Albert, has been made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her massive contribution to the field of podiatry in New Zealand for many years.

She has a strong desire to help improve the lives of her patients, and also plays a major role in the continued learning and growth of the whole podiatry profession.

The owner of two podiatry clinics in Auckland, she is often sought out as an advisor by her fellow practitioners because of her expert clinical knowledge in dealing with difficult and complex clinical cases.

“We are thrilled for her. Caron has long been known for her untiring support and commitment to delivering quality and clinical excellence,” said PodiatryNZ chief executive officer Jennifer Pelvin.

"No one deserves it more."

Orelowitz, herself, said she was very surprised when she learned she was on the list. “I’ve just tried to do my best for my patients and for the profession. So, this is totally unexpected but a very nice surprise."

Throughout her successful career, Orelowitz has immersed herself in continued education and proactively shares her knowledge with other podiatrists.

Orelowitz became a member of PodiatryNZ after moving to New Zealand from South Africa in 1997 and was elected to the board in 2007.

She worked during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic to help develop and deliver an educational programme for PodiatryNZ consisting of 22 online webinars

