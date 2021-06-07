Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Queen’s Birthday Honours Celebrate Leadership And Legacy

Monday, 7 June 2021, 4:20 pm
Press Release: Te Putahitanga o Te Waipounamu

Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu is delighted to see the remarkable gift of leadership and the art of legacy building celebrated in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours. Pouārahi/CE Helen Leahy says that several members of the Whānau Ora community have received well-deserved honours, including Professor Angus Hikairo Macfarlane, Hoani Sydney Langsbury and Gina Solomon, Tracey Wright-Tawha, Mairehe Louise Tankersley, the Hon Ruth Suzanne Dyson, and Posenai Samoa Mavaega and Tanya Soliali’i Mavaega.

Professor Angus Hikairo Macfarlane’s appointment as a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit recognises his international scholarship in areas such as the Hikairo Schema (a bicultural approach to positive behaviour), the Educultural Wheel, his research model He Ara Whiria, and the development of Te Rū Rangahau, the Māori research laboratory at the University of Canterbury.

“Professor Macfarlane has demonstrated distinctive thought leadership in advancing cultural theory in education and psychology,” says Ms Leahy. “It is wonderful to see this acknowledged in tis year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours.

“It is also wonderful to see the impact of decades of devotion to conservation and kaitiakitanga being celebrated with the honour of Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit being awarded to Hoani Sydney Langsbury of Ōtākou and Gina Solomon of Kaikōura.”

Hoani Langsbury has invested his time widely as the chair of the Otago Conservation Board, a trustee on the Yellow-eyed Penguin Trust, the Otago Biodiversity Group, coordinator for the reintroduction of the Buff Weka to the East Coast of the South Island and an active Tangata Tiaki for Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou.

Gina Solomon was instrumental in the creation of Kaikōura (Te Tai o Marokura) Marine Management Act 2014, legislation which protects the unique coastline of the region, establishing marine reserves and sanctuaries, and creating the advisory committee Kaikōura Marine Guardians.

“We also congratulate Tracey Wright-Tawha from Ōraka Aparima for the visionary leadership in establishing Ngā Kete Mātauranga Pounamu Trust in Murihiku 21 years ago, that has led to her appointment as a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit,” says Ms Leahy. “Ngā Kete is a key partner for Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu and Tracey has been a vocal and vivacious advocate for whānau of Murihiku.”

Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu is also delighted to recognise Mairehe Louise Tankersley who has been honoured for her work with those in prisons, in her role of Pou Tikanga. “Whaea Louise is well-loved and recognised for her roles as Kaiwhakamana and as a Te Ihu Waka Tikanga Māori programme facilitator in Canterbury prisons,” says Ms Leahy.

“We also recognise the selfless commitment of Hon Ruth Suzanne Dyson, honoured today as a Companion of the Queen’s Service Order for services as a MP and to people with disabilities.” Ruth Dyson is New Zealand’s first Minister for Disability Issues and provided important leadership in progressing recognition of New Zealand Sign Language, and leading negotiation in the United Nations on a new Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Husband and wife dynamic duo, Posenai Samoa Mavaega (Pos) and Tanya Soliali'i Mavaega (Tanya Muagututi’a) are honoured for service to Pacific performing arts, particularly the establishment over 25 years ago of Pacific Underground in Christchurch. “Pacific Underground is the longest running Pacific contemporary performing arts organisation in New Zealand and has laid the ground for so many talented Pasifika performers to flourish,” says Ms Leahy.

“Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu congratulates all those who have been honoured in the Queen’s Birthday Honours, and recognises too the love and sacrifices of their whānau.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Putahitanga o Te Waipounamu on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Media’s Hissy Fit Over Naomi Osaka

Last Sunday as we all now know, Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open. She had felt that the compulsory after-match press conferences would affect her mental health, and detract from her ability to play at her best. She eventually withdrew, she later said, because the furore over her media decision was also turning into a potential distraction for other players, and for the tournament as a whole... More>>


 
 



Infrastructure: NZ Upgrade Programme Kept On Track

The Government is increasing its investment in the New Zealand Upgrade Programme (NZUP) to support New Zealand’s economic recovery.
Over two thirds of the projects will proceed as announced despite increased costs due to COVID, with modifications being made to others... More>>


ALSO:


Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt Focus On Securing Recovery

The Crown accounts for the ten months to the end of April 2021 show both the operating balance before gains and losses (OBEGAL) and the operating balance are better than forecast in Budget 2021 in May... More>>

Fisheries: Protecting The Whitebait Fishery For Future Generations

Changes to whitebaiting regulations will improve the sustainability of threatened species, while ensuring that Kiwis can continue the tradition of catching a feed in their local river into the future, Acting Conservation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall says... More>>

ALSO:


MoH: Reviews Of Recent Covid-19 Cases In MIQ Will Continue To Strengthen System

Reports into the in-facility transmission of COVID-19 at the Grand Millennium and Grand Mercure managed isolation facilities in Auckland earlier this year have been released today. Joint Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, Brigadier Jim Bliss, says a number of recommendations have been made, which he welcomes, and action in response is well underway... More>>


ALSO:

Infrastructure New Zealand: Advancing The Evidence Base – Three Waters Reform Programme

Today the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) released a second tranche of evidence-based reports, commissioned to inform the case for change for the Three Waters Reform Programme. The complete reports are published here... More>>

ALSO:



work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 