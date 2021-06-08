Council And Kōkiri Marae Team Up To Deliver Social Services In Naenae Town Centre

A partnership between Hutt City Council and Kōkiri Marae will see essential community services delivered to the Naenae community from a new base in the town centre.

Kōkiri Marae provides social services with a holistic approach encompassing education, health initiatives, cultural values, and aspirations. From June, Kōkiri Marae will operate from a Naenae base, adjoined to a new council-run pop-up community space in the middle of Hillary Court.

Mayor Campbell Barry says he’s thrilled that the Naenae Community will have direct access to Kokiri’s services, and that their presence will add social value to the town centre.

"We know that Kōkiri are well placed to deliver whānau ora services to people in our city, and as a Council, it’s our job to support them to do that," says Campbell Barry.

"We know from our engagement with the community that care and compassion are part of Naenae’s identity. Kōkiri being in the heart of Naenae will improve people’s access to the services they need, and ultimately make the community feel stronger and safer."

"This partnership builds on our commitment to strengthening the relationship with the Naenae community alongside the rebuild of Naenae Pool and revitalising the town centre."

Teresa Olsen from Kōkiri Marae says "Naenae has a culture of its own and we at Kōkiri Marae are excited by the opportunity to work together with the community and respond to their needs".

Kōkiri Marae currently has contracts to deliver the following services:

Health

-Takiri Mai te Ata Regional Stop Smoking Programme

-Kaumatua/Pakeke Services

-Car Seat Rent to Own Scheme

-Outreach Diabetes Service

-Outreach Immunisation Service

-Sexual and Reproductive Health Services

-Whānau Ora Hapu Mama Stop Smoking Service

-Rangatahi Tū Rangatira National Programme

Whānau Ora Well-being Service

-Health Promotion/Health Education Services

-Cervical Screening

-Nursing Services

Whānau Ora Services

-Caregiving for Tamariki (Providing aroha and manaakitanga to a child or young person)

-Kati te Tukino (Supporting Violence Free Whānau)

-Tama Tu Tama Ora (Supporting Māori tane to manage their anger)

-Te Ao Marama (Supporting Māori wahine to manage their anger)

-Social Workers

-Tihei Rangatahi/after school programmes/radio station/music recording studio

-Matua Rautia - Caregiver Support Programme

