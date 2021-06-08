Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

CDC And WBS Partner To Bring The 2021 Carterton Heart Of Winter Festival To Our Region

Tuesday, 8 June 2021, 2:14 pm
Press Release: Carterton District Council

Carterton District Council (CDC) is proud to announce it is partnering with WBS (Wairarapa Building Society) to bring the Carterton Heart of Winter Festival to the region from the 9th to the 18th of July this year.

The partnership will see hands-on support from WBS, with staff on hand to help with the real-ice skating rink and many of the other community events.

“WBS is 100% about the Wairarapa – we’re owned by locals and our sole reason for being is to provide lending and investment solutions to grow our community,” says WBS CEO Paul Bywater. “A key part of our business is partnering with local organisations to give grassroots support to those who care about the Wairarapa like we do. The Festival is a fantastic series of events that everyone in our community can get involved with and we want be a part of making that happen.”

The Carterton Heart of Winter Festival programme has been collated by CDC and is full of events to liven up the Wairarapa mid-winter. It is during school holidays which is a bonus as there are events which will suit all budgets and keep the family entertained.

“We heard you loud and clear in 2018, we learnt from those lessons, and in 2021 we’re doing it right. Real ice, a variety of events focused on our local market, with the bonus of attracting the tourism market that comes to play in the Wairarapa over the July School Holidays,” said Glenda Seville, Carterton District Council, Community Services and Facilities Manager.

The Carterton Heart of Winter Festival is about community, fun and family and the team has been working on the programme for over 2 years. The Festival was launched late May and tickets to all of the events are on sale already, with two ice skating sessions already selling out.

“We love the fact that CDC has listened to the community and brought back the Festival bigger and better than ever. With WBS having just gone through a major rebrand and technology update, we know how much effort the team at the CDC have put into refreshing and growing the Festival,” says Bywater. “It’s something that resonates strongly with us here at WBS and we know the event is going to be something really special for our community, which is why we are so excited to be involved.”

All events are listed and tickets are available now at www.cartertonec.co.nz/winterfestival, or come in and see the team at the Carterton Events Centre and they’ll take care of you!

Not from the area and need more information on Carterton’s location, transport options, and accommodation? Head to www.cartertonnz.com. Thinking you want to stay in one of the other towns in our beautiful region? Check out www.wairarapanz.com.

For more information about WBS visit our website wbs.net.nz or follow us on www.facebook.com/WairarapaBuildingSociety

