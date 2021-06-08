Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ashburton River/ Hakatere Bridge Closing Tonight For Essential Survey Monitoring 11 Pm To 1 Am

Tuesday, 8 June 2021, 3:07 pm
Press Release: NZTA

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency will close the Ashburton River/Hakatere Bridge on SH1 tonight at 11 pm for two hours.

“The closure is needed to carry out on-going survey monitoring of the structure following the flood-related settlement last week,” says Pete Connors, System Manager Waka Kotahi.

“We will need to repeat this monitoring and two-hour closure again next week, on Tuesday, 15 June, 11 pm to 1 am. There may be one other night needed also, and we will advise early next week if it is confirmed.”

“We know these short notice closures are not ideal, and we have chosen a two hour slot with very low traffic numbers, but we need to restore this bridge to full strength as soon as possible so the monitoring and closure is essential.”

Repair options are currently being assessed, says Mr Connors. “We will keep the community and road users updated on this, once details are firmer.”

Background

SH1 Ashburton River/ Hakatere Bridge is open 24/7 but restricted to light vehicles only overnight, between 7pm and 7am while Waka Kotahi continues to monitor the movement of the bridge.

  • Heavy vehicles are using a local detour at night, 7 pm to 7 am.

Detour route for heavy traffic in Ashburton District here:

https://www.ashburtondc.govt.nz/news/notices-and-advisories/30-may-2021-weather-event-updates?fbclid=IwAR0XTyL3hqJmFNCf_7LjFEnlM3fwmQAwXmwRMuBmW0iEHo7J9xcTFRGF1Vo

