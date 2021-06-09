Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

High Levels Of Service To Community Feature In Local Government EXCELLENCE Awards

Wednesday, 9 June 2021, 5:19 am
Press Release: Local Government NZ

The exceptional service that local councils provide across New Zealand is again demonstrated through the wide range and high standard of finalists in the 2021 Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) EXCELLENCE Awards.

This is the seventh year the awards, which are open to all of New Zealand’s 78 local authorities, have been presented. They recognise and celebrate excellence of work undertaken by local councils to promote and grow the well-being of communities.

LGNZ President Stuart Crosby said all finalists and the wider local authority sector can be very proud of their achievements.

“Local councils provide the essential infrastructure and wide range of other services which are essential to the well-being of all New Zealanders,” said Mr Crosby.

“Our finalists are great examples of how councils provide exemplary leadership, engage with communities and demonstrate innovative and strategic approaches to develop and deliver solutions and services that provide exceptional value to millions of New Zealanders every day.”

Local authorities were invited to submit award applications in four categories:

· EXCELLENCE Award for Environmental Well-being;

· EXCELLENCE Award for Economic Well-being;

· EXCELLENCE Award for Social Well-being; and

· EXCELLENCE Award for Cultural Well-being.

Winners will be announced at the LGNZ conference dinner in Blenheim on 16 July.

One council, drawn from all finalists, will also be presented with the supreme Local EXCELLENCE Award, in recognition of the increased value, benefit or improvements to the overall well-being of the people within their town, city, district or region. This award, selected by conference dinner sponsor Fulton Hogan, reflects outstanding best practice governance and community engagement and environmental, economic, social and cultural well-being.

Judges for the awards are former Wellington Mayor Dame Kerry Prendergast, distinguished diplomat and public servant Sir Maarten Wevers, and Executive Director of the New Zealand Initiative, Dr Oliver Hartwich.

The 14 finalists in the LGNZ EXCELLENCE Awards 2021 are:

Air New Zealand EXCELLENCE Award for Environmental Well-being

· Auckland Council/Waiheke Resources Trust (WRT) – Love Our Wetlands Waiheke

LOWW takes a whole of landscape approach to restoring wetlands and has planted over 24,000 eco-sourced native trees with help from over 2,850 volunteers.

· Canterbury Regional Council (Environment Canterbury) – Whakaora Te Ahuriri project

A partnership between mana whenua, community and Environment Canterbury to develop a constructed wetland to improve water quality, mahinga kai and biodiversity values.

· Hamilton City Council – Hamilton’s New Rubbish and Recycling Service

The city’s largest service change in nearly 20 years. Upgrading the residential collection to four new bins has diverted over 3.5 million kilograms of scraps away from landfill for composting.

MartinJenkins EXCELLENCE Award for Economic Well-being

· Grey District Council – Mayors Taskforce for Jobs

The MTFJ enables the council to tackle issues of business and population decline, loss of youth and working age groups, by maintaining and growing its business population with financial support.

· Ōpōtiki District Council (in partnership with Whakatōhea) – The Ōpōtiki Harbour Transformation Project as Catalytic Capital for Further Investment into Economic Growth

The project has acted as the essential foundation investment for the development of a globally cutting-edge, iwi majority-owned, aquaculture industry in the productive waters of the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

Kāinga Ora Homes and Communities EXCELLENCE Award for Social Well-being

· Christchurch City Council – Hoon Hay Park Youth Project – Community Hub & Basketball Hoops Competition

Supporting the vision of a group of Pasifika youth to make Hoon Hay Park a safe, well-used space that is appealing to all generations of the community.

· Gisborne District Council – Tairāwhiti Roading Package - Provincial Growth Fund

Using learnings from an ambitious new social procurement project, designed to deliver its PGF-funded road projects, the council was able to react swiftly to pandemic-related job losses and deploy 268 displaced workers across 67 local businesses.

· Hastings District Council – Hastings Place-based Housing Plan

Faced with a surging population and severe housing shortage, the council collaborated with government and NGOs to get homes built, with excellent results to date and more to come.

· Hastings District Council – Mahi for Youth Programme

A focus on the social well-being of youth not in employment, education or training – and through them the wider community – has so far placed 253 young people in employment.

· Palmerston North City Council – He Ara Kotai – the pathway that brings people together

A second pedestrian crossing on the Manawatū River, He Ara Kotai has been used by nearly one million people in its first two years. It provides a safe, off-road route for cyclists, improves historical and cultural understanding of the city, enables outdoor events and creates a destination asset with space to ride, play, run and explore nature.

· Selwyn District Council – World-class service – transforming the customer experience

Engaging the entire organisation in the creation of a world-class customer service experience, has streamlined customer access to services and information, reduced confusion and complexity for residents, and improved service levels.

Creative New Zealand EXCELLENCE Award for Cultural Well-being

· Gisborne District Council – Puhi Kai Iti Cook Landing Site Redevelopment

Partnering with Ngati Oneone in an aspirational project to recognise and reflect the regional, national and international significance of the historic landing site of Māori navigators such as Maia, his waka Te Ikaroa a Rauru as well as Lieutenant James Cook and the Endeavour some 750 years later.

· Hastings District Council – Toitoi – Hawke’s Bay Arts & Events Centre

The revitalisation and regeneration of Hawke’s Bay Opera House as a vibrant performing arts and events precinct, which honours its history and celebrates its future.

· New Plymouth District Council – Te Hono – New Plymouth Airport Terminal Project Redevelopment

A collaborative relationship throughout the terminal development process between the council, Puketapu hapū, the airport company and the designers, to weave design principles into the fabric of the terminal that tell the origin story of Puketapu.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Local Government NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The McLachlan Interview, And The G-7 Global Corporate Tax

TVNZ’s excuse for screening the Craig McLachlan interview last night was really flimsy. According to a TVNZ spokeswoman: “ It looks at his trial by media in Australia, and the impact this had on his wellbeing over a three and half year period.” This, to TVNZ, justified inviting McLachlan to portray himself throughout as a victim... More>>


 
 


Government: 1 Million More Pfizer Doses To Arrive In July

Pfizer has scheduled delivery of an estimated 1 million doses of vaccine to New Zealand during July, COVID1-9 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Merit: Queen's Birthday Honours 2021 List

The full list of those acknowledged... More>>

ALSO:


Infrastructure: NZ Upgrade Programme Kept On Track

The Government is increasing its investment in the New Zealand Upgrade Programme (NZUP) to support New Zealand’s economic recovery.
Over two thirds of the projects will proceed as announced despite increased costs due to COVID, with modifications being made to others... More>>


ALSO:



NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:



MoH: Reviews Of Recent Covid-19 Cases In MIQ Will Continue To Strengthen System

Reports into the in-facility transmission of COVID-19 at the Grand Millennium and Grand Mercure managed isolation facilities in Auckland earlier this year have been released today. Joint Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, Brigadier Jim Bliss, says a number of recommendations have been made, which he welcomes, and action in response is well underway... More>>


ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 