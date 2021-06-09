Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

The Aotea Square Ice Rink Returns Thursday 17 June To Sunday 1 August

Wednesday, 9 June 2021, 9:10 am
Press Release: Paradice Ice Skating

Auckland’s city centre is about to get a whole lot cooler with the return of the massively popular Aotea Square Ice Rink.

From June 17 – 1 August, Aucklanders and visitors to the city are expected to flock to the Aotea Square Ice Rink to show off their moves, learn to skate, or take an exhilarating ride on the rink’s 32-metre-long ice slide.

The ice rink starts taking shape in the Square today, Wednesday 9 June, with Paradice Ice readying the rink for opening on Thursday 17 June.

Fun facts: The ice rink requires 12 kilometres of aluminium piping carrying 500 litres of antifreeze to freeze 20,000 litres of water – a process taking three days.

Head down to Aotea Square and enjoy a winter getaway – it’s going to be brrrr-iliant!

To discover the latest updates and information on the Aotea Square Ice Rink click here.

To be the first to know about the latest shows, gigs and live events sign up to Auckland Live today

