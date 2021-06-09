Get Your Hands Dirty For A Clean Green Future With Greater Wellington’s Planting Days

Environmentally-minded folks can get their hands dirty at one of the dozens of planting events the council will host this winter, as part of a programme to green up our region by 400,000 trees.

This impressive feat will not only make the places we live and play look beautiful, but the newly planted trees will also promote biodiversity, prevent soil erosion, remove greenhouse gases and improve water quality.

Councillor Penny Gaylor, Chair of Greater Wellington’s Environment Committee, says planting days come in many shapes and sizes, but all rely on the support of the community.

“This year’s ambitious goal of 400,000 trees builds on a winter planting tradition at Greater Wellington. Each year we roll up our sleeves and get stuck in planting hundreds of thousands of trees alongside mana whenua, schools, community groups, contractors and volunteers.

“Sausage sizzles and warm drinks are provided at some planting days to keep spirits up. Others are more intimate, where volunteers get to learn from kaitiaki and conservation experts about how to protect our native taonga,” says Cr Gaylor.

The trees will allow a healthier and more resilient region take root, and future generations will reap the rewards.

“It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the scale of the climate emergency we’re faced with. We all want to be part of the solution. Getting out in the fresh air to do some planting with friends and whānau is a free and fun thing you can do that will have huge environmental benefits not just for us and our tamariki, but for generations to come,” adds Cr Gaylor.

This planting season kicks with a community event at East Harbour Regional Park which will see volunteers planting trees on the banks of the stunning Wainuiomata River.

Dozens more events are planned throughout the region this winter, so communities are encouraged to keep an eye on Greater Wellington’s website and Facebook page where all future events will be advertised: gw.govt.nz/dirtyhands/

© Scoop Media

