Kāpiti Food Fair Announces Sponsor Partnerships For 2021 Event And Beyond

Captured By Friday Photography: Crowd 2020

The Kāpiti Coast’s premiere food and beverage event, The Kāpiti Food Fair, is thrilled to announce sponsor partnerships for the 2021 festival. Established in 2008 as a community event, the Fair is owned and operated by Helene Judge and Jeanine van Kradenburg. While the Fair’s vision is about making a lasting impression in the hearts, and tummies, of all foodies, they are on a mission to bring visitors into Kāpiti to experience ‘our place’ while having a fun and indulgent day out – however, it takes a village to bring an event like this together.

“Supporting major events such as the Kāpiti Food Fair has been identified as a key action in supporting long term economic development for the Kāpiti Coast District Council. Large events like the Food Fair attract visitors, which in turn generates spending at local hospitality and retail businesses, accommodation and on tourism activities,” shared Kāpiti Coast District Council Acting Strategic Development Director Darryn Grant. “Additionally, the Kāpiti Food Fair utilises one of Council’s large open spaces, Mazengarb Reserve, while also providing an excellent opportunity to showcase the wide variety of Kāpiti based artisan food and beverage businesses to visitors and locals alike.”

“The Kāpiti Food Fair has been a recipient of the Kāpiti Major Events Fund since 2016. This recognition and their financial support is hugely appreciated by the Fair as we believe our mahi does bring visitors to Kāpiti and therefore contributes to the local economy,” said Helene Judge, Co-owner of the Kāpiti Food Fair. “In 2020, the total turnover in Kāpiti from the Fair was estimated to be $1,248,63. The Fair received $25,000 from the Fund in 2020, and that resulted in an $8.70 return on investment for every dollar given to us which seems pretty good from a business perspective. The Kāpiti Major Events Fund requires at least a 5 to 1 return on investment from applicants.”

“After 2020 we knew we needed to step-up our game with our Sponsor Partnership Programme,” continued Co-owner Jeanine van Kradenburg. “We believe the Government absolutely made the right decision to invest in the New Zealand major events industry during COVID. Without their investment events, like the Kāpiti Food Fair, would have struggled with Sponsors exiting to focus on keeping their business going during the global pandemic and visitors being uncertain about attending large events. 2020 was a stressful year as we also knew that we needed to remain at Alert Level 1 to be able to operate on the day, so we felt blessed that we could deliver.”

“We knew that in 2021 we needed to raise at least $25,000 to replace the Domestic Events Funding that would not be available again,” said Helene. “We released our sponsor pitch to existing Sponsors and potential new Sponsors who had crossed our radar during 2020 and we raised $45,000 of which $25,000 is cash sponsorship and the other $20,000 is in-kind services. This is huge in terms of the Fair costing around $180,000 to run each year. We really can’t quite believe it. We are still pinching ourselves that we have raised so much, it’s humbling yet extremely exciting all at the same time as we know we can deliver the 2021 Fair with the same flair as last year meaning visitors and vendors are in for another massive day of fun and commerce.”

Returning Silver Sponsor SignCraft Kāpiti has been involved with the Fair since early days providing quality print and signage expertise and service. “We are proud to be a supporter of the biggest local event in Kāpiti,” shared Helge Rithammer.

Another Silver Sponsor coming back for 2021 is Tuatara Brewery, a New Zealand craft go-to and also a source of local pride with their roots firmly planted on the Coast, having started themselves in Waikanae as a backyard operation. “Tuatara has partnered with Kāpiti Food Fair since the beginning,” said Bev Harley of Tuatara Brewery. “It’s an awesome local event that we love to be part of.”

Another long-term Bronze Sponsor is ANZIL, Hungarian Restaurant at Lindale. They are foodie entrepreneurs who love to stage a memorable event through their love of food and high standard of service. “Our connection to the Fair is enduring as our values align with theirs, exceeding expectations through personalised culinary experience” says Ivett Kerekes with her Chef husband, Andras.

“We love sponsoring the Kāpiti Food Fair because their ethos aligns with our brands,” said Alison Drury, speaking on behalf of NZME, who have been a Gold Sponsor of the Fair since the beginning. “They’re all about bringing the community together while also bringing more people into the region which is great exposure for us."

This sentiment is shared by the team at ANZ Paraparaumu who have jumped on-board this year to support the Fair as a Bronze Sponsor. “Our ANZ team is passionate about the community that we live in and with our volunteer programme, we are able to support our local businesses,” said Lanita Caswill, ANZ’s Mobile Mortgage Manager.

Repeat Bronze Sponsor Bayleys Real Estate Wellington is celebrating six years in partnership with the Kāpiti Food Fair. “Community is the cornerstone of our business so it’s a real privilege to be associated with such an iconic event on the Kāpiti Coast,” shared Aimee Williams, Regional Operations and Marketing Manager for Bayley’s Real Estate Wellington. “We use this opportunity to raise funds for our principal charity partner Make-a-Wish NZ with our popular tombola – so it’s a win-win.”

A common thread for the Kāpiti Food Fair team and partners is having an ethos built around connection, community, and contribution. This made the Fair a perfect fit according to Flightdec’s Fraser Carson. “Flightdec’s Kaupapa is about ‘connecting communities’ and helping to make them work better, largely through smart use of digital media and the web. The Kāpiti Food Fair has become an integral part of Kāpiti and regional communities, and we see our Bronze Sponsorship as an ideal marriage.”

“We’re incredibly pleased to support the Kāpiti Food Fair,” shared Nigel McKenna, Chief Executive, a new Silver Sponsor of the Fair, Templeton Group. “This is a fantastic community event that not only celebrates the stunning food offerings from the Kāpiti Coast and around New Zealand, but it brings families and friends together for a day out that’s not to be missed.”

Kāpiti Food Fair was delighted to welcome new Platinum sponsors Chris and Melinda Leatham of The Chris and Melinda Leatham Charitable Trust this year. Their Trust works with organisations and groups within the local community and those who assist Kāpiti's youth. When asked why they decided to partner with the Fair for the next five years, Chris highlighted the regard he and Melina have for the Kāpiti Coast. “We love Kāpiti and its community. The Kāpiti Food Fair is an iconic event and we’re delighted to be the Platinum Sponsor and support its ongoing success.”

Another first-time Silver Sponsor, Zebunisso Alimova of Mike Pero Mortgages, loves supporting her local community as often as she can. Based in Kāpiti, Zebunisso works the greater Wellington Region but calls the Kāpiti Coast home. “I have great passion for food and supporting local events, so when the opportunity came up to sponsor the biggest event in Kāpiti, I couldn’t miss it for the world, as it ticked both of the boxes for me. Food and local event!”

“We applaud all of our Sponsors for making the decision to be part of our journey as a major event in Kāpiti,” shared Jeanine. “Their support enables us to spread more foodie love with everyone who is involved and visits the Fair. We encourage everyone to support our Sponsors as without them we would not be a major sustainable event!”

The Kāpiti Food Fair will take place on Saturday December 4, 2021, at the Mazengarb Reserve in Paraparaumu. Updates on vendors, entertainment and when tickets will be on sale are posted to the Kāpiti Food Fair website and social channels regularly, so stay tuned for more exciting announcements to come.

Gather you GOOD friends, be ready for a GOOD time, and eat GOOD food: the Kāpiti Food Fair is back!

About:

Kāpiti Food Fair was established in 2008 as a community event with humble beginnings. It is now privately owned and operated in a business partnership between Helene Judge and Jeanine van Kradenburg. The vision of the Fair is about making a lasting impression in the minds and bodies of all foodies. Their mission is to bring visitors into Kāpiti to experience ‘our place’ while having a fun, tasty day out with GOOD friends, GOOD times and GOOD food! https://kapitifoodfair.co.nz/

