Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ashburton River/ Hakatere Bridge, SH1, Open For Freight 24/7

Thursday, 10 June 2021, 10:41 am
Press Release: NZTA

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s recent monitoring and data analysis of the Ashburton River/Hakatere Bridge shows that it is safe to take trucks (up to 50MAX and High Productivity Motor Vehicles - HPMV) around the clock as of today, says Pete Connors, System Manager for Waka Kotahi.

“This is good news for truck drivers who have had much longer than normal routes around Ashburton for the past week after 7 pm and before 7 am since the drop in one bridge pier became visible after the recent floods.”

Freight vehicles have been restricted to daylight hours for the past week. Light traffic has had 24/7 access since the initial day’s closure.

The speed limit on the SH1 bridge will remain at 30km/ hour.

Overweights still no go

Overweight permit vehicles cannot use the bridge.

Timeline for repair

Mr Connors estimates repairs could be completed in the next six to eight weeks. “If we have more high river events, that could affect that timeline, but we are working as fast as we can to expedite this repair.”

Closure next Wednesday night, 11 pm, 16 June to 1 am, 17 June

Waka Kotahi has another night of monitoring and data analysis next week which will involve a two-hour closure 11 pm to 1 am, Wednesday night to Thursday morning.

“During this closure we will also be installing electronic monitoring equipment to allow remote monitoring of the structure,” says Mr Connors.

Waka Kotahi thanks all bridge users for their patience over the past week as this investigation got underway and traffic management for everyone’s safety was put in place.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Some After-thoughts About The Climate Change Commission Report

The notion that New Zealand is pluckily - or foolishly – punching above its weight in the march towards carbon neutrality by the year 2050 seems entirely deluded. Either way though, the idea seems too useful for the politicians to surrender it willingly... More>>

 


Government: 1 Million More Pfizer Doses To Arrive In July

Pfizer has scheduled delivery of an estimated 1 million doses of vaccine to New Zealand during July, COVID1-9 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Merit: Queen's Birthday Honours 2021 List

The full list of those acknowledged... More>>

ALSO:


Infrastructure: NZ Upgrade Programme Kept On Track

The Government is increasing its investment in the New Zealand Upgrade Programme (NZUP) to support New Zealand’s economic recovery.
Over two thirds of the projects will proceed as announced despite increased costs due to COVID, with modifications being made to others... More>>


ALSO:



NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:



MoH: Reviews Of Recent Covid-19 Cases In MIQ Will Continue To Strengthen System

Reports into the in-facility transmission of COVID-19 at the Grand Millennium and Grand Mercure managed isolation facilities in Auckland earlier this year have been released today. Joint Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, Brigadier Jim Bliss, says a number of recommendations have been made, which he welcomes, and action in response is well underway... More>>


ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 