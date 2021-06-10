Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Recognition For Council Programmes With LGNZ Awards Finalist Announcement

Thursday, 10 June 2021, 10:43 am
Press Release: Hastings District Council

Having all three Hastings entries in the annual Local Government Awards make the finals is “incredibly exciting”, says Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst.

It was announced yesterday that Hastings District Council is a finalist in the Kāinga Ora Homes and Communities EXCELLENCE Award category for Social Well-being for two programmes of work - the Hastings Place Based housing plan, and the Mahi for Youth programme.

The Hastings Place Based Housing Plan was a response to Hastings’ severe housing shortage in the face of a growing population, and council collaborated with government and NGOs to get homes built, with excellent results to date and more to come.

The Mahi for Youth programme has a focus on the social well-being of youth not in employment, education or training – and through them the wider community – and has so far placed 253 young people in employment.

In addition, Council was named a finalist for the Creative New Zealand EXCELLENCE Award for Cultural Well-being for the work done to revitalise and regenerate the Hawke’s Bay Opera House as a vibrant performing arts and events precinct, Toiotoi – Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre, which honours its history and celebrates its future.

Mrs Hazlehurst said being named finalists was a great endorsement.

“We entered these awards because we believe these programmes of work are really important for our community - providing housing, employment opportunities for our young people and celebrating arts and culture at Toitoi.

“It’s wonderful to share our council’s commitment to our community’s wellbeing.”

Today’s news follows council receiving the BERL Award for Collaborative Government Action for its Place Based Housing Solution at the Taituarā – Local Government Professionals Aotearoa Award last month.

MORE…

There were 14 finalists in total for this year’s LGNZ awards across four categories, and the winners will be announced on July 16.

 

