Te Kahu Ō Taonui Support Whānau, Hapū, Iwi Actions Against The Significant Natural Areas Process By District Council.

Te Kahu ō Taonui has given their collective support for direct action from Māori communities against the SNA approach by Council.

Te Kahu o Taonui Iwi Chair Harry Burkhardt says: “We have seen significant mobilisation of our communities from Te Hapua all the way through to the Kaipara who have been attending public hui and online forums sharing their absolute rejection of the SNA process being imposed by the Crown, without prior and informed consent from our people.”

He continues: “ the fact that this has been a process by stealth and information, mapping and data has been gathered without land owners being involved from the outset, we as Iwi Chairs understand why whānau are anxious and nervous about the intentions by both Government and Council. Over 260,000 hectares of Māori land and significant tranches of land are at risk here. Whānau and landowners will not take this lying down”.

The Iwi Chairs as a collective are fully supportive of the Hikoi taking place that starts June 10 from Te Rerenga Wairua/Cape Reinga with others joining June 11 from Panguru and other parts of Hokianga, Ohaeawai, Taumārere/Moerewa, Whangaroa, Whangārei and Kaipara.

Te Kahu o Taonui will also use our current relationships across local and central Government to ensure whānau, hapū and iwi views are communicated to remove SNA’s from the table until the full intent, purpose, and process has been made available to our respective communities.

Our thanks to our Iwi broadcaster Te Hiku Media for covering the recent engagements with FNDC - we hear the Council say they will listen, our people have said, "Stop the SNA process".

Final submissions close 11 June and can be sent through to submissions@fndc.govt.nz

