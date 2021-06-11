Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

City Up For Excellence Award

Friday, 11 June 2021, 1:37 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council’s new rubbish and recycling service is a finalist in the 2021 Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) Awards.

The project was the biggest change to the city’s rubbish and recycling service in 20 years and is a top-runner for the environmental well-being award.

At the end of August 2020, more than 60,000 Hamilton households received separate wheelie bins, a food scrap bin and a glass crate to help encourage recycling and reduce the amount of rubbish sent to landfill.

The service will enable Hamiltonians to help reach Council’s 10-year goal to divert 150 million kilograms of waste away from landfill.

Since the new service started, the amount of waste saved from landfill has increased from 27% to 58% and more than 4.5 million kilograms of food scraps have been turned into compost. A portion of the compost can then be reused in the city’s gardens and parks.

Mayor Paula Southgate said the project had put a real focus on what people threw out and the challenge now was on reducing recycling further and being very conscious of what was consumed. She said a huge amount of work had gone into the service change and commended the staff involved across all levels of the organisation.

“It wasn’t always plain sailing and was never going to be because change is hard. But we’re starting to see some real benefits now and I’m delighted to see this project already being held up as a great example of making a massive change and doing it well.”

The other finalists in the category are Auckland Council/Waiheke Resources Trust for its Love our Wetlands Waiheke programme and Canterbury Regional Council (Environment Canterbury) for its Whakaora Te Ahuriri project.

The awards are open to all of New Zealand’s 78 local authorities. Winners will be announced at the LGNZ conference dinner in Blenheim in July.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Some After-thoughts About The Climate Change Commission Report

The notion that New Zealand is pluckily - or foolishly – punching above its weight in the march towards carbon neutrality by the year 2050 seems entirely deluded. Either way though, the idea seems too useful for the politicians to surrender it willingly... More>>

 


Government: 1 Million More Pfizer Doses To Arrive In July

Pfizer has scheduled delivery of an estimated 1 million doses of vaccine to New Zealand during July, COVID1-9 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Merit: Queen's Birthday Honours 2021 List

The full list of those acknowledged... More>>

ALSO:


Infrastructure: NZ Upgrade Programme Kept On Track

The Government is increasing its investment in the New Zealand Upgrade Programme (NZUP) to support New Zealand’s economic recovery.
Over two thirds of the projects will proceed as announced despite increased costs due to COVID, with modifications being made to others... More>>


ALSO:



Jewish Council: New Zealand Not Immune From Rise In Antisemitism

The representative body of New Zealand Jewry, the NZ Jewish Council (NZJC), has expressed concern about the high number of antisemitic incidents in New Zealand recorded last month. Spokesperson for the NZJC, Juliet Moses, said... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 