Doing A Double Take At Intersections

Friday, 11 June 2021, 2:12 pm
A city-wide educational campaign encouraging Hamiltonians to stop, look, and then look again when approaching intersections is launching this month.

Hamilton City Council has a strong focus on improving road safety and influencing driver behaviour, so has added a personal touch to this year’s road safety campaign.

To prevent drivers from becoming complacent, this campaign is to remind our community that the person in the other vehicle or walking across the street is somebody’s friend or family member says Hamilton City Council’s Community Engagement Advisor Mihi Bennett-Smith.

“We need to be more aware of our surroundings when travelling on our roads because when crashes happen, the impact on friends and families can be devastating. We can’t do it alone, we need everyone to play their part to ensure we all get home safely. So next time you’re approaching an intersection remember to look, then look again,” says Bennett-Smith.

There is a common misconception that most crashes happen in poor weather conditions, but data shows most crashes occur under fine weather and between 3pm and 5pm. “So, it is important to be vigilant at all times of the day especially in the afternoon during school pick up and heading home from work,” says Bennett-Smith.

Hamilton has more than 100 roundabouts throughout the city and statistics show there has been approximately 1110 reported crashes in the past five years. This ‘Look Again’ intersections campaign contributes to Council’s commitment to the nation-wide Vision Zero safety initiative where no-one is killed or seriously injured in road crashes.

