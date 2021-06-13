Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Young Chef Wins Gold At NZ Chefs Hawke's Bay Salon

Sunday, 13 June 2021, 5:39 pm
Press Release: National Secondary Schools Culinary Challenge

Today four culinary students from the Hawke’s Bay region competed for their place in the National Secondary Schools Culinary Competition Grand Final. The regional final was held at the NZ Chefs Hawke’s Bay Salon at Eastern Institute of Technology.

Congratulations to Abbie Lythgoe from Havelock North High School regional winner for Hawke’s Bay. Lythgoe turned up the heat in the kitchen, having to prepare, cook and plate, two individually plated portions of an entrée course within 60 minutes. The entrée portions had to contain fresh New Zealand grown broccoli as the main component of the dish.

Abbie Lythgoe
Abbie preparing her dish

Her winning dish, Broccoli Gnocchi with broccoli cream and bacon sauce, lemon roasted broccoli florets, pine nuts, parmesan and charred broccoli leaf.

Abbie Lythgoe - Broccoli gnocci

Culinary students represented their schools: Abbie Lythgoe and Alex Mortimer from Havelock North High School, Braedon Foster from St Johns College and Sophie Gouder from Napier Girls High School.

Each regional winner will compete in the NSSCC Grand Final against 7 other teams on 8th September in Auckland.

Sponsors: The competition is proudly sponsored by 5+ a day, Bidfood, Moffat, Service IQ, Southern Hospitality, Waitoa and Vegetables.co.nz, all of whom are supporting the industries upcoming best chefs.

About: NSSCC is organised annually by the Culinary Arts Development Trust (CADT), a non-profit charitable trust formed in January 2015.

The CADT promotes culinary arts in New Zealand as a career option for anyone interested in developing their professional experience through culinary competitions. Working with local councils, government bodies and communities, the CADT encourages, fosters and oversees New Zealand culinary talent and the creation of relationships within the industry, with an overall awareness on healthy eating and nutrition.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Some After-thoughts About The Climate Change Commission Report

The notion that New Zealand is pluckily - or foolishly – punching above its weight in the march towards carbon neutrality by the year 2050 seems entirely deluded. Either way though, the idea seems too useful for the politicians to surrender it willingly... More>>

 


National: National Will Reverse Interest Deductibility Changes

The arrival of the belated interest deductibility and Brightline rules discussion document brings with it confirmation of what an unprincipled mess the proposed legislation is, National’s Shadow Treasurer Andrew Bayly and Housing spokesperson Nicola Willis say... More>>

Government: 1 Million More Pfizer Doses To Arrive In July

Pfizer has scheduled delivery of an estimated 1 million doses of vaccine to New Zealand during July, COVID1-9 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Merit: Queen's Birthday Honours 2021 List

The full list of those acknowledged... More>>

ALSO:


Jewish Council: New Zealand Not Immune From Rise In Antisemitism

The representative body of New Zealand Jewry, the NZ Jewish Council (NZJC), has expressed concern about the high number of antisemitic incidents in New Zealand recorded last month. Spokesperson for the NZJC, Juliet Moses, said... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 