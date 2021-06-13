Young Chef Wins Gold At NZ Chefs Hawke's Bay Salon

Today four culinary students from the Hawke’s Bay region competed for their place in the National Secondary Schools Culinary Competition Grand Final. The regional final was held at the NZ Chefs Hawke’s Bay Salon at Eastern Institute of Technology.

Congratulations to Abbie Lythgoe from Havelock North High School regional winner for Hawke’s Bay. Lythgoe turned up the heat in the kitchen, having to prepare, cook and plate, two individually plated portions of an entrée course within 60 minutes. The entrée portions had to contain fresh New Zealand grown broccoli as the main component of the dish.

Abbie Lythgoe Abbie preparing her dish

Her winning dish, Broccoli Gnocchi with broccoli cream and bacon sauce, lemon roasted broccoli florets, pine nuts, parmesan and charred broccoli leaf.

Abbie Lythgoe - Broccoli gnocci

Culinary students represented their schools: Abbie Lythgoe and Alex Mortimer from Havelock North High School, Braedon Foster from St Johns College and Sophie Gouder from Napier Girls High School.

Each regional winner will compete in the NSSCC Grand Final against 7 other teams on 8th September in Auckland.

Sponsors: The competition is proudly sponsored by 5+ a day, Bidfood, Moffat, Service IQ, Southern Hospitality, Waitoa and Vegetables.co.nz, all of whom are supporting the industries upcoming best chefs.

About: NSSCC is organised annually by the Culinary Arts Development Trust (CADT), a non-profit charitable trust formed in January 2015.

The CADT promotes culinary arts in New Zealand as a career option for anyone interested in developing their professional experience through culinary competitions. Working with local councils, government bodies and communities, the CADT encourages, fosters and oversees New Zealand culinary talent and the creation of relationships within the industry, with an overall awareness on healthy eating and nutrition.

