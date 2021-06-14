Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ōpōtiki’s Harbour Project A Finalist In LGNZ Awards

Monday, 14 June 2021, 11:50 am
Press Release: Opotiki District Council

Last week, LGNZ announced the finalists in the 2021 LGNZ EXCELLENCE Awards. These awards recognise and celebrate outstanding work by local councils around the country to promote and grow the well-being of their communities.

Ōpōtiki District Council Chief Executive, Aileen Lawrie said that it was amazing news to be listed as a finalist.

“Here in Ōpōtiki, we have known that this project is transformative for a long time – two mayors and two Chief Executives and more than 20 years of work towards this vision. Now we are finally seeing the changes in our communities and the changes in our economic outlook thanks to the vision of mayors John Forbes and Lyn Riesterer and many councillors.

“These awards are a chance to share the story with other councils and lay out the lessons we have learnt along the way. This project is an excellent example of partnership – it started as conversations between a mayor and a Whakatōhea Kaumātua and it grew into conversations between council and iwi and it grew again to include all the many partners we have around the table now – government and regional council funders, researchers, industry, businesses and our communities.

“It is a reminder to other councils that we are much more than roads, rubbish and pipes and we have a vital role in driving the economic well-being of our communities. It is also a healthy reminder that economic development requires vision and purpose over the long term – there are no quick wins,” Ms Lawrie said.

The winners of each of the categories will be announced at the Fulton Hogan conference dinner and LGNZ EXCELLENCE Awards ceremony on Friday 16 July in Blenheim and the Mayor said she will be waiting to hear the winner with baited breath.

“Thanks are also due to our communities who have been with us on this journey and have backed this vision throughout – all our community surveys and consultation has shown consistent and high levels of support to continue with this project.

“Being a finalist in the LGNZ awards is another way to recognise the hard mahi we have put in to date and celebrate our unique success,” Ms Lawrie said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Opotiki District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Mosque Movie, And The Demise Of Netanyahu

Plainly, a whole lot of New Zealanders – including PM Jacinda Ardern - are not on board with They Are Us, the mooted film project intended about the Christchurch mosque shootings. Here’s how the original Hollywood Reporter story described the gist of They Are Us... More>>

 



Government: To Apologize For Dawn Raids

The Government will make a formal apology for the wrongs committed during the Dawn Raids of the 1970’s.
Between 1974 and 1976, a series of rigorous immigration enforcement policies were carried out that resulted in targeted raids on the homes of Pacific families... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: EU And UK FTAs Top Of List For First Ministerial Trip Since COVID-19

Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor today announced details of his planned visit to the United Kingdom and European Union next week, where he will hold trade and agriculture discussions to further New Zealand’s economic recovery from COVID-19... More>>


Transport: Clean Car Package To Drive Down Emissions

The Government is taking action in line with the advice of the Climate Change Commission to increase the uptake of low emission vehicles by introducing a range of measures that will help meet New Zealand’s 2050 carbon neutral target... More>>

ALSO:


Jewish Council: New Zealand Not Immune From Rise In Antisemitism

The representative body of New Zealand Jewry, the NZ Jewish Council (NZJC), has expressed concern about the high number of antisemitic incidents in New Zealand recorded last month. Spokesperson for the NZJC, Juliet Moses, said... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 