Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Temporary Accommodation Service Support Available For Canterbury Flooding

Monday, 14 June 2021, 2:58 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s (MBIE) Temporary Accommodation Service (TAS) has been activated today following the recent flooding across the Canterbury region. They are accepting registrations from displaced residents who need assistance finding temporary accommodation.

TAS is working with Canterbury Civil Defence Emergency Management group and the four affected district councils (Timaru, Ashburton, Selwyn and Waimakariri) to confirm the numbers and locations of houses flooded, however it is clear there will be a number of households requiring temporary accommodation support.

“If you have been affected by the flooding in Canterbury and you need support to find temporary accommodation, we can help”, says Al Bruce, National Manager, TAS.

“Whether you need assistance in finding temporary accommodation immediately or think you may need some help in the future, you can register via our website www.tas.mbie.govt.nz or via phone on 0508 754 163.

“If you are staying in accommodation provided by your district council or with friends or whānau, and think you will need a longer term accommodation solution while your home undergoes repairs, I’d strongly recommend you talk with TAS now about the options we have available.

“Temporary accommodation is not income or asset tested and we work with each household that requires our support to establish their needs and connect them with available accommodation.

“I would also urge tenants and landlords of rental properties to visit www.tenancy.govt.nz to familiarise themselves with their tenancy rights and obligations following an event like this.”

Temporary accommodation differs from ‘shelter’ and ‘emergency accommodation’, which is provided for a short period of time by civil defence and emergency management agencies. Temporary accommodation is used for a short to medium term, providing households with accommodation while repairs are undertaken following a natural disaster.

Wherever possible TAS uses existing, undamaged residential housing as temporary accommodation. Where there is a shortage of rental accommodation in the affected area TAS procures and deploys additional housing to be used as temporary accommodation to support residential housing recovery.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Mosque Movie, And The Demise Of Netanyahu

Plainly, a whole lot of New Zealanders – including PM Jacinda Ardern - are not on board with They Are Us, the mooted film project intended about the Christchurch mosque shootings. Here’s how the original Hollywood Reporter story described the gist of They Are Us... More>>

 



Government: To Apologize For Dawn Raids

The Government will make a formal apology for the wrongs committed during the Dawn Raids of the 1970’s.
Between 1974 and 1976, a series of rigorous immigration enforcement policies were carried out that resulted in targeted raids on the homes of Pacific families... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: EU And UK FTAs Top Of List For First Ministerial Trip Since COVID-19

Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor today announced details of his planned visit to the United Kingdom and European Union next week, where he will hold trade and agriculture discussions to further New Zealand’s economic recovery from COVID-19... More>>


Transport: Clean Car Package To Drive Down Emissions

The Government is taking action in line with the advice of the Climate Change Commission to increase the uptake of low emission vehicles by introducing a range of measures that will help meet New Zealand’s 2050 carbon neutral target... More>>

ALSO:


Jewish Council: New Zealand Not Immune From Rise In Antisemitism

The representative body of New Zealand Jewry, the NZ Jewish Council (NZJC), has expressed concern about the high number of antisemitic incidents in New Zealand recorded last month. Spokesperson for the NZJC, Juliet Moses, said... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 