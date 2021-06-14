Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Grants Support Waste Reduction

Monday, 14 June 2021, 4:07 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

 

Kāpiti community groups, iwi, schools, neighbourhood groups and businesses can apply for funding to support innovative solutions for reducing waste until 25 July.

Waste Levy grants support projects which reduce waste in Kāpiti across three categories: community projects, seed funding for waste innovation projects, and business waste reduction.

The community projects grant sets aside $20,000 to support a range of practical, on-the-ground waste minimisation efforts. The fund encourages community participation and education and/or projects that are of benefit to the community, leading to long-term waste minimisation action.

$20,000 is available for seed funding and business waste reduction projects which meet the following criteria:

  • Projects which establish waste minimisation businesses or initiatives on the Kāpiti Coast and create opportunities for waste minimisation and economic development.
  • Support for businesses to set up projects that lead to long term minimisation of waste resulting from the businesses’ activities.

Funding for green enterprise

In 2020, local award-winning liqueur and spirit-maker Koakoa found introducing reusable crates not only helped reduce waste but has been good for business too.

Koakoa is committed to embedding sustainability to all aspects of their business. A $4600 Waste Levy grant from the Council’s Business Waste Reduction category has meant Koakoa has been able to significantly extend their bottle return and reuse scheme, using reusable crates funded from the grant. This is significantly reducing the amount of cardboard and glass being discarded after just one use.

How to apply

Kāpiti Coast District Council Group Manager for Infrastructure Services, Sean Mallon, says this is a great opportunity for community-based organisations and local businesses to fund projects focused on waste minimisation that wouldn’t otherwise get off the ground.

“We encourage social enterprises, businesses and all types of community groups to apply for the waste reduction grants. This can be done online at www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/waste-reduction-grants and close on 25 July 2021,” says Mr Mallon.

Final approval of funding under all grant categories will be undertaken by the Grants Allocation Committee (Waste Levy) in November.

Where does the funding come from?

When rubbish goes into a New Zealand landfill, a waste levy of $10 per tonne is collected by the Ministry for the Environment (MfE). A portion of this money is allocated to Kāpiti Coast District Council by MfE, based on population. This money is used to promote or achieve waste minimisation as set out in Council’s Waste Management and Minimisation Plan, and includes the waste levy grants.

