Sir Eion Edgar Remembered As A Remarkable New Zealander
Monday, 14 June 2021, 4:57 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union
The Taxpayers’ Union wishes to express its
condolences to the friends and family of Sir Eion Edgar,
Lady Jan Edgar, and their sons.
Taxpayers’
Union Executive Director Jordan Williams said, “Sir
Eion was a common thread in countless good causes throughout
Otago and New Zealand. In particular, he was instrumental in
introducing others to many great causes and cared deeply
about the community and New Zealand.”
“A
remarkable New Zealander, Sir Eion’s generosity,
enthusiasm, and wisdom will be
missed.”
© Scoop Media
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz