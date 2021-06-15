Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Inquiry: A Fair Start For All

Tuesday, 15 June 2021, 5:09 am
Press Release: New Zealand Productivity Commission

The Government has asked the New Zealand Productivity Commission Te Kōmihana Whai Hua o Aotearoa to prepare the Terms of Reference for a new inquiry, aimed at finding ways to break the cycle of long-term disadvantage.

“The available evidence points to serious disadvantage in low-income families and whānau in New Zealand”, says Commission Chair, Ganesh Nana.

“Children growing up in these households begin their lives ‘behind the starting line’. They face the prospect of a lifetime of poverty and disadvantage that is difficult to escape.”

Persistent, inter-generational disadvantage represents lost opportunities (through economic and social exclusion) and significant loss of wellbeing for those involved and their communities. This lost potential flows through into substantial fiscal costs (such as welfare payments and health costs) and has implications for New Zealand’s productivity and economic potential.

“This inquiry will help us better understand the drivers and dynamics of long-term disadvantage, within people’s lifetimes and across generations. It will do this through significant research and analysis to generate new insights about people facing persistent disadvantage in New Zealand,” says Nana.

“Importantly, it will also make recommendations for effective interventions to mitigate and eventually break the cycle of disadvantage. This will help ensure that all Kiwis get a fair start in life.”

The inquiry also aims to boost public awareness and understanding of the trends in economic inclusion and social mobility in Aotearoa. This includes exploring how reducing persistent disadvantage translates into higher productivity, better economic performance and improvements in wellbeing.

Nana says the Commission will be engaging widely as it develops the Terms of Reference for this inquiry.

“We are keen to kōrero with a broad range of people, groups and communities to help shape this important mahi. The Commission looks forward to hearing the insights and advice from those who work across the range of social support services and education sectors, as well as iwi, Māori, and Pacific groups, and many others.”

Other major inquiries such as the Welfare Expert Advisory Group and the Tax Working Group have already looked at the structure of taxes and benefit payments. The Commission will not duplicate their efforts, but rather focus on additional and complementary ways to break the cycle of long-term and intergenerational disadvantage and exclusion.

The inquiry will look at the capabilities and resources of families and communities to support child wellbeing, such as health, education and housing, as well as structural features of the economy that particularly impact those capabilities and resources.

Anyone interested in the inquiry can subscribe to receive updates.

The Commission will report back to Government with a Terms of Reference for the inquiry by October 2021. The inquiry will then run for around 12 months, with a final report due in late 2022.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Productivity Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Mosque Movie, And The Demise Of Netanyahu

Plainly, a whole lot of New Zealanders – including PM Jacinda Ardern - are not on board with They Are Us, the mooted film project intended about the Christchurch mosque shootings. Here’s how the original Hollywood Reporter story described the gist of They Are Us... More>>

 



Government: To Apologize For Dawn Raids

The Government will make a formal apology for the wrongs committed during the Dawn Raids of the 1970’s.
Between 1974 and 1976, a series of rigorous immigration enforcement policies were carried out that resulted in targeted raids on the homes of Pacific families... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: EU And UK FTAs Top Of List For First Ministerial Trip Since COVID-19

Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor today announced details of his planned visit to the United Kingdom and European Union next week, where he will hold trade and agriculture discussions to further New Zealand’s economic recovery from COVID-19... More>>


Transport: Clean Car Package To Drive Down Emissions

The Government is taking action in line with the advice of the Climate Change Commission to increase the uptake of low emission vehicles by introducing a range of measures that will help meet New Zealand’s 2050 carbon neutral target... More>>

ALSO:


Jewish Council: New Zealand Not Immune From Rise In Antisemitism

The representative body of New Zealand Jewry, the NZ Jewish Council (NZJC), has expressed concern about the high number of antisemitic incidents in New Zealand recorded last month. Spokesperson for the NZJC, Juliet Moses, said... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 