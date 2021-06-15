Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

2021 Canon Oceania Grants Program Continues Its Support For Community Projects

Tuesday, 15 June 2021, 10:34 am
Press Release: Canon Oceania

Canon Oceania has opened submissions for its 2021 Grants Program. Now in its 16th year Canon Oceania has supported almost 80 schools, not-for-profits, and community groups with more than $450,000.

Broad Bay School, photo credit Otago Daily Times

“At Canon, we are guided by the Kyosei philosophy, which means living and working together for the common good. This is even more relevant as over the past 18-months New Zealand communities and organisations have been significantly impacted., It is so important for us to get behind them,” said Kim Conner, Chief Executive, Canon New Zealand Limited.

For the second year running, winners will receive an equal donation of cash and Canon equipment – to support those trying to rebuild themselves in a challenging economy.

The 2021 Grants Program sees the return of Canon’s traditional three categories, Community, Education and Environmental, where winners will be selected based on the strength of their initiative and the impact it will have on their community.

Broad Bay School, a primary school on the Otago Peninsula, won the 2020 Community Grant. Broad Bay School were provided equipment for students to construct a 3D model of Brady Bay and the Harbour that connects with oral history of its people through QR codes.

“Winning the Canon Grant has opened wonderful opportunities for our students to connect with our wider community,” said Greg MacLeod, Principal, Broad Bay School.

“Using the equipment and prize money, our students worked on projects to record the histories of our people and connect these to a three-dimensional sculpture of our local environment. The sculpture is an invaluable resource for our community, and we’d like to thank Canon for making this happen.”

In 2020, Canon extended its Grants Program to include small businesses in recognition of the impact of COVID-19 on New Zealand business. The 2020 Small Business Grant winner was Bay Light, a camp that provides a chance for children to understand their place in the world and grow their self-belief. The Grant provided two decile schools with the opportunity to attend the camp for free, who otherwise wouldn’t have the financial means to attend.

The 2021 Grants will be awarded under the following categories:

1 x Community Grant – NZ$5,000 ($2,500 cash, $2,500 product)

Open to a range of organisations with a project that has a positive impact on communities, encompassing cultural and societal causes.

1x Educational Grant – NZ$5,000 ($2,500 cash, $2,500 product)

A project being run by a primary, secondary or tertiary school/ educational institution.

1x Environmental Grant – NZ$5,000 ($2,500 cash, $2,500 product)

An environmental or sustainability project with significance to New Zealand.

Submissions are now open until Friday 30th July via canon.co.nz/grants. The wider community will vote on finalists in August, and winners will be announced in September. Mark your diaries!

For more information about Canon Oceania’s Grants Program 2021, please visit: canon.co.nz/grants

