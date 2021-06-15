Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Conservation Board Disappointed With Decision To Approve Resource Consent Application For Wayby Valley Landfill

Tuesday, 15 June 2021, 11:08 am
Press Release: Auckland Conservation Board

The Tāmaki Makaurau – Auckland Conservation Board (ACB) is disappointed with the news that an application for a resource consent for a new Class 1 landfill in the Wayby Valley, north of Auckland, has been approved.

The majority of the Hearing Panel, charged by the Auckland Council with hearing the evidence and submissions, were satisfied, subject to some amendments, that the effects on the environment of the construction and operation of the new landfill are acceptable and consistent with all the relevant planning and strategic documents guiding the use and development of landfills in the Auckland region. The Panel also stated that, at a broader level, the project as a whole will achieve a number of important Auckland regional policy statement objectives related to infrastructure.

For the majority of the Panel, the proposal by the applicant to place the landfill in a steeply sided valley at the centre of a very large site, with good design, construction and operational management, and extensive environmental mitigation, were key features of the application that weighed in its favour.

The majority found that the extensive, multi-layered actions to be taken to contain and safely dispose of landfill leachate were of particular importance when coming to their conclusions.

In its submission, the Board expressed concern about the choice of the site due to several reasons, namely the serious impact on a number of threated species, as well as concerns about the increased risk of sediment flow from the site into the region’s waterways.

The Board also shared its concerns as to why the applicant (Waste Management) hadn’t put forward other site options; or, why existing landfills at Redvale, Whitford or Hampton Downs, which already service the Auckland region, were not selected for expansion.

Nicola MacDonald, ACB Chair says the Board maintains it has grave concerns a Class 1 landfill will have an incredibly detrimental effect on the both the immediate environment, and the wider region.

Ms MacDonald says that urban development across the region is already having a major impact on sediment discharges into waterways; and, adverse rainfall events are forecast to be increasingly intense and more frequent under most scenarios for climate change in the region.

“We remain concerned that a significant rainfall event may lead to discharge of sediment into the catchment, which ultimately has a flow on effect to all connected waterways, including the already massively overloaded Kaipara Harbour,” says Ms MacDonald.

“We are talking about pristine land being turned into landfill, at a time when we should be working towards waste minimisation and more sustainable waste to energy options – not just viewing landfills as the only waste management solution.

“This is a deeply disappointing decision where economic growth has come before, and at the expense of Te Taiao (earth, environment). This decision sets back the health of the whenua and awa back to the point of no return. It is absolutely destructive to the cultural wellbeing of Ngāti Manuhiri and Ngāti Whatua as kaitiaki,” says Ms MacDonald.

In total 981 submissions were received, of those 958 were in opposition, and 10 in support, and 13 neutral/indeterminate.

 

Threatened species

The planned landfill site is home for a range of species, which are already facing an uncertain future, and which are on the Tāmaki Makaurau – Auckland Conservation Board’s short list of the most at risk species in our rohe. These include the New Zealand long tailed Bat, Australasian Bittern, Hocthstetter’s Frog.

There are species present at the site that are already endangered, and the Board is extremely concerned that some species will be lost from the property and adjacent habitats, even with the best management and mitigation programmes. For many species, the effects would go beyond direct habitat losses. The plan change would foreshadow increased levels of noise, light and habitat fragmentation

The Hōteo River

In addition to these negative environmental impacts, the Board also states that the area has significant cultural and historical value to mana whenua.

On the map provided by the applicant the Hōteo River was hardly visible. However, the river cannot be airbrushed out in reality. The proposal will infill about 14km of intermittent and perennial stream habitat, and 5km of ephemeral stream. Proposed offsets will not directly address the permanent habitat loss or effects on indigenous species of significant reductions in habitat availability.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Conservation Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Mosque Movie, And The Demise Of Netanyahu

Plainly, a whole lot of New Zealanders – including PM Jacinda Ardern - are not on board with They Are Us, the mooted film project intended about the Christchurch mosque shootings. Here’s how the original Hollywood Reporter story described the gist of They Are Us... More>>

 



Government: To Apologize For Dawn Raids

The Government will make a formal apology for the wrongs committed during the Dawn Raids of the 1970’s.
Between 1974 and 1976, a series of rigorous immigration enforcement policies were carried out that resulted in targeted raids on the homes of Pacific families... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: EU And UK FTAs Top Of List For First Ministerial Trip Since COVID-19

Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor today announced details of his planned visit to the United Kingdom and European Union next week, where he will hold trade and agriculture discussions to further New Zealand’s economic recovery from COVID-19... More>>


Transport: Clean Car Package To Drive Down Emissions

The Government is taking action in line with the advice of the Climate Change Commission to increase the uptake of low emission vehicles by introducing a range of measures that will help meet New Zealand’s 2050 carbon neutral target... More>>

ALSO:


Jewish Council: New Zealand Not Immune From Rise In Antisemitism

The representative body of New Zealand Jewry, the NZ Jewish Council (NZJC), has expressed concern about the high number of antisemitic incidents in New Zealand recorded last month. Spokesperson for the NZJC, Juliet Moses, said... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 