Organised Canada Geese Hunt 18-20 June 2021 At The Hardings Rd Oxidation Ponds Site

An organised hunt for Canada geese by former Fish & Game and others at the wastewater treatment ponds at Hardings Road will take place on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 June.

The Council has given permission for this hunt to take place. It will reduce the numbers of Canada geese, a pest species.

The group had been planning to shoot on land surrounding the ponds including within the Department of Conservation reserve (wetland) and asked the Council if they could hunt (shoot) on Council land and/or scare birds so they are directed towards where hunters are set up.

“We have given our permission as we have noticed the increase in Canada geese numbers and want to contribute towards their control. There are a number of conditions which we are setting in approving this,” said Council Operations and Maintenance Engineer, Stephen Rooney.

The hunt will take place around the wastewater treatment plant and the Vernon Lagoons. All walking and cycling tracks in the vicinity will be closed for the weekend.

