Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Whakatohea Files Joint Cross Appeal To Defend Takutai Moana

Tuesday, 15 June 2021, 4:56 pm
Press Release: Te Ringahuia Hata

On 7 May 2021, Justice Churchman released his decision in regard to the Whakatōhea Marine and Coastal Area (Takutai Moana) case heard in the High Court last year that resulted in a joint customary marine title being awarded to six hapū of Te Whakatōhea; Ngāti Ira, Ngāti Rua, Ngāti Patu, Ngāti Ngahere, Ngāi Tama and Ūpokorehe.

An appeal against the Churchman decision was filed by the Landowners Coalition on 31 May 2021, however the Crown have not appealed, instead they have filed as an intervenor. Other appeals have since been filed by Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa and four Whakatōhea groups that oppose the decision, Ngāti Muriwai, Pākōwhai, Kutarere marae and Adriana Edwards.

One of the applicants for Ngāti Patu and claimant for Ngāti Ira, Ms Te Ringahuia Hata says she was expecting an appeal from the Crown and was surprised when they only filed as an intervenor.

“I expected an appeal from the Crown and the Landowners Coalition, but I was surprised when our own groups in Te Whakatōhea also filed an appeal against the decision. The hapu groups I have been working with are thrilled at the decision to grant a joint CMT order to our six hapu so they grounds for their appeal is surprising.”

Ms Hata has filed a notice of a joint cross appeal today in the Court of Appeal with four other applicants, Ngāti Ira, Ngāti Rua, Ngāi Tama and Ngā Uri o Mokomoko.

“I have filed in the Court of Appeal today so we are off to defend our takutai moana and rivers as a matter of fact, law but more importantly, Tikanga. Meanwhile our mahi to draft orders will still continue and discussions with our neighbouring iwi will move ahead in accordance with Tikanga. Whakatōhea are leading the way in this case for all other hapū currrently in the High Court coming up behind us, it is important we defend our takutai moana all the way for everyone"

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Ringahuia Hata on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Mosque Movie, And The Demise Of Netanyahu

Plainly, a whole lot of New Zealanders – including PM Jacinda Ardern - are not on board with They Are Us, the mooted film project intended about the Christchurch mosque shootings. Here’s how the original Hollywood Reporter story described the gist of They Are Us... More>>

 



Government: To Apologize For Dawn Raids

The Government will make a formal apology for the wrongs committed during the Dawn Raids of the 1970’s.
Between 1974 and 1976, a series of rigorous immigration enforcement policies were carried out that resulted in targeted raids on the homes of Pacific families... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: EU And UK FTAs Top Of List For First Ministerial Trip Since COVID-19

Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor today announced details of his planned visit to the United Kingdom and European Union next week, where he will hold trade and agriculture discussions to further New Zealand’s economic recovery from COVID-19... More>>


Transport: Clean Car Package To Drive Down Emissions

The Government is taking action in line with the advice of the Climate Change Commission to increase the uptake of low emission vehicles by introducing a range of measures that will help meet New Zealand’s 2050 carbon neutral target... More>>

ALSO:


Jewish Council: New Zealand Not Immune From Rise In Antisemitism

The representative body of New Zealand Jewry, the NZ Jewish Council (NZJC), has expressed concern about the high number of antisemitic incidents in New Zealand recorded last month. Spokesperson for the NZJC, Juliet Moses, said... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 