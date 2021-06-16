Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Stoney Creek® Brings A Massive Warm Up For Kiwi Kids At Fieldays®

Wednesday, 16 June 2021, 5:46 am
Press Release: Stoney Creek

This Fieldays, apparel manufacturer Stoney Creek is promoting its “Caring for Kids” campaign which is donating 15,000 warm clothing packs to children in need in 2021.

After years of witnessing children walking to school in the middle of winter with no shoes and not enough warm clothes, Brent and Juanita McConnell, owners of Stoney Creek apparel, decided to something about it.

In previous years, Brent & Juanita personally and Stoney Creek, along with other organisations, have donated upwards of 10,000 packs to the kids in lower decile schools of the BOP region through the initiative “Warm Up The Streets”. The success of that campaign has motivated Brent and Juanita to launch their new ”Caring for Kids” campaign at Fieldays this year with an aim to deliver over 100,000 clothing packs over the coming years.

Juanita McConnell explains: “We’ve designed these packs exclusively for these kids and Our Backyard Trust and they come in a range of really trendy new colours that aren’t available anywhere else in the world. So these kids walk away not only warm, but feeling so special that they are wearing something that no one else can get and that there are people out there that care for them.“

This initiative is driven by the Our Backyard Trust set up by Brent and Juanita in 2018 to support rural communities and help them tackle challenges like community and child poverty, mental health and conservation issues.

Through the Our Backyard Trust, Brent and Juanita want to encourage everyday people to contribute and to give back and to feel part of something bigger. Something closer to home.

With the global pandemic still having a major impact on businesses and families, the Our Backyard Trust sets out to bring people together to help protect what we care about the most – our children, our environment, our health.

“As you get older, you start to realise that there is less time to make an impact. We all have a responsibility to make sure that the balance is maintained and protected so that it can be enjoyed by the future generations to come. By contributing with know-how, tools and network, Our Backyard Trust became a platform of diversity, influencing the whole demographic as well as taking care of the whole demographic.” Brent McConnell.

You can make a donation at Fieldays to the “Caring for Kids” campaign and hear more about the Our Backyard Trust by visiting the Stoney Creek stand at sites F13, F15 and F17.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Stoney Creek on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Mosque Movie, And The Demise Of Netanyahu

Plainly, a whole lot of New Zealanders – including PM Jacinda Ardern - are not on board with They Are Us, the mooted film project intended about the Christchurch mosque shootings. Here’s how the original Hollywood Reporter story described the gist of They Are Us... More>>

 



Government: To Apologize For Dawn Raids

The Government will make a formal apology for the wrongs committed during the Dawn Raids of the 1970’s.
Between 1974 and 1976, a series of rigorous immigration enforcement policies were carried out that resulted in targeted raids on the homes of Pacific families... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: EU And UK FTAs Top Of List For First Ministerial Trip Since COVID-19

Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor today announced details of his planned visit to the United Kingdom and European Union next week, where he will hold trade and agriculture discussions to further New Zealand’s economic recovery from COVID-19... More>>


Transport: Clean Car Package To Drive Down Emissions

The Government is taking action in line with the advice of the Climate Change Commission to increase the uptake of low emission vehicles by introducing a range of measures that will help meet New Zealand’s 2050 carbon neutral target... More>>

ALSO:


Jewish Council: New Zealand Not Immune From Rise In Antisemitism

The representative body of New Zealand Jewry, the NZ Jewish Council (NZJC), has expressed concern about the high number of antisemitic incidents in New Zealand recorded last month. Spokesperson for the NZJC, Juliet Moses, said... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 