These New Zealand Organizations Fight For Animal Rights

Animals are still suffering across the globe. They’re used for hard labour and entertainment or killed for their fur. Animal testing statistics show that animals are unnecessarily used for testing products, often without any pain relief.

However, in New Zealand, animal testing was banned in 2015. This decision was introduced under the new Animal Welfare Act. The following organisations fought for this to happen, and they’re still dealing with animal rights today.

SAFE for Animals

SAFE for Animals is New Zealand’s leading animal rights charity. According to the organisation, most animals are still kept in cages, pig crates are too small, and hens lay eggs in tiny cages as well. SAFE for Animals is aware that things need to change.

SAFE was actively involved in banning animal testing. Today, it fights for preventing live animal exports. It wants to create a future where animals and people can share the world without suffering. SAFE works to expose cruelty, take legal actions, deal with political and corporate engagement, and offer educational programs.

NZAVS

NZAVS was founded in 1978 in Wellington. It’s based on the idea that animal testing is scientifically and medically misleading and dangerous. This organisation accomplished a lot, even in the era before social media. For example, one of its petitions had over 100,000 signatures. NZAVS held marches, published books, and helped pass the law that bans animal testing for psychoactive drugs.

NZAVS has multiple campaigns and thousands of supporters who help build the future where animals, people, and science thrive together. This organisation was involved in some of the biggest wins, like ending RANZCOG’s plans to use live sheep in training methods or getting 25,000 signatures on the petition to ban the forced swim test.

HUHA

Carolyn and Jim, the couple who cared about animals, realised that they could use some help. Helping You Help Animals was founded on the idea that animals are neglected and hurt because of ignorance and lack of empathy and awareness. That’s why it started providing educational resources and dealing with injured, neglected, and abused animals.

Over time, HUHA has become a leading organisation fighting to end animal cruelty and all forms of abuse. It cooperates with other organisations to fight for the cause, visits schools to educate children, and gets involved in all aspects of animal care.

Sea Shepherd

This organisation is an international ocean conservation movement with a branch in New Zealand that focuses on protecting marine life. Its campaigns successfully defended sharks, dolphins, turtles, fish, and other species from poaching, habitat destruction, and exploitive captivity.

Sea Shepherd is well aware of other problems that hurt the oceans, like marine debris, offshore drilling, spills, marine mammal slaughter, etc. It cooperates with law enforcement, exposes and confronts illegal activities, and conducts campaigns to help improve ocean health.

Summary

In 2015, New Zealand joined the list of countries that banned animal testing. Still, there’s a lot of work to do when it comes to animal rights. SAFE for Animals, NZAVS, HUHA, and Sea Shepherd are the crucial organisations fighting to keep all animals safe.

These organisations conduct campaigns, provide educational resources, organise petitions, and pressure New Zealand government bodies to stop animal cruelty and protect marine life from illegal and harmful activities.

