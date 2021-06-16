Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

These New Zealand Organizations Fight For Animal Rights

Wednesday, 16 June 2021, 9:09 am
Press Release: PawsomeAdvice

Animals are still suffering across the globe. They’re used for hard labour and entertainment or killed for their fur. Animal testing statistics show that animals are unnecessarily used for testing products, often without any pain relief.

However, in New Zealand, animal testing was banned in 2015. This decision was introduced under the new Animal Welfare Act. The following organisations fought for this to happen, and they’re still dealing with animal rights today.

SAFE for Animals

SAFE for Animals is New Zealand’s leading animal rights charity. According to the organisation, most animals are still kept in cages, pig crates are too small, and hens lay eggs in tiny cages as well. SAFE for Animals is aware that things need to change.

SAFE was actively involved in banning animal testing. Today, it fights for preventing live animal exports. It wants to create a future where animals and people can share the world without suffering. SAFE works to expose cruelty, take legal actions, deal with political and corporate engagement, and offer educational programs.

NZAVS

NZAVS was founded in 1978 in Wellington. It’s based on the idea that animal testing is scientifically and medically misleading and dangerous. This organisation accomplished a lot, even in the era before social media. For example, one of its petitions had over 100,000 signatures. NZAVS held marches, published books, and helped pass the law that bans animal testing for psychoactive drugs.

NZAVS has multiple campaigns and thousands of supporters who help build the future where animals, people, and science thrive together. This organisation was involved in some of the biggest wins, like ending RANZCOG’s plans to use live sheep in training methods or getting 25,000 signatures on the petition to ban the forced swim test.

HUHA

Carolyn and Jim, the couple who cared about animals, realised that they could use some help. Helping You Help Animals was founded on the idea that animals are neglected and hurt because of ignorance and lack of empathy and awareness. That’s why it started providing educational resources and dealing with injured, neglected, and abused animals.

Over time, HUHA has become a leading organisation fighting to end animal cruelty and all forms of abuse. It cooperates with other organisations to fight for the cause, visits schools to educate children, and gets involved in all aspects of animal care.

Sea Shepherd

This organisation is an international ocean conservation movement with a branch in New Zealand that focuses on protecting marine life. Its campaigns successfully defended sharks, dolphins, turtles, fish, and other species from poaching, habitat destruction, and exploitive captivity.

Sea Shepherd is well aware of other problems that hurt the oceans, like marine debris, offshore drilling, spills, marine mammal slaughter, etc. It cooperates with law enforcement, exposes and confronts illegal activities, and conducts campaigns to help improve ocean health.

Summary

In 2015, New Zealand joined the list of countries that banned animal testing. Still, there’s a lot of work to do when it comes to animal rights. SAFE for Animals, NZAVS, HUHA, and Sea Shepherd are the crucial organisations fighting to keep all animals safe.

These organisations conduct campaigns, provide educational resources, organise petitions, and pressure New Zealand government bodies to stop animal cruelty and protect marine life from illegal and harmful activities.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from PawsomeAdvice on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Britain’s Pathetic Trade Deal With Australia

So much for those assurances that New Zealand would be the first cab off the rank for any post -Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom. Assuming for the moment that this was ever a good idea, the Aussies have managed to get there first... More>>

 


Government: America’s Cup Decision

The Minister responsible for the America’s Cup has confirmed the joint Crown-Auckland Council offer to host the next regatta has been declined by the Board of Team New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


Government: To Apologize For Dawn Raids

The Government will make a formal apology for the wrongs committed during the Dawn Raids of the 1970’s.
Between 1974 and 1976, a series of rigorous immigration enforcement policies were carried out that resulted in targeted raids on the homes of Pacific families... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: EU And UK FTAs Top Of List For First Ministerial Trip Since COVID-19

Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor today announced details of his planned visit to the United Kingdom and European Union next week, where he will hold trade and agriculture discussions to further New Zealand’s economic recovery from COVID-19... More>>



Jewish Council: New Zealand Not Immune From Rise In Antisemitism

The representative body of New Zealand Jewry, the NZ Jewish Council (NZJC), has expressed concern about the high number of antisemitic incidents in New Zealand recorded last month. Spokesperson for the NZJC, Juliet Moses, said... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 