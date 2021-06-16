Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New E-devices On The Block

Wednesday, 16 June 2021, 10:34 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton will soon have new electronic devices available to hire on its streets. From July, two companies – Lime and Neuron – will operate personal hire devices within the city.

It also means there will be more than just e-scooters available, with both operators introducing e-bikes to Hamilton within three months from July. Hamilton will be the first city in New Zealand to host Neuron’s e-bikes. Lime also operates e-bikes in Auckland and Christchurch.

The companies have been granted a 12-month permit to operate up to 500 devices each. They will have the flexibility to determine the number of e-scooters and e-bikes within their 500-device allocation. The permit falls under the Trading and Public Places Policy and is effective from 1 July 2021.

The decision, confirmed at a recent meeting of Hamilton City Council’s Infrastructure Operations Committee, is a great step forward in encouraging other ways for people to get around, said Council’s City Safe Manager Kelvin Powell.

“Up until now, Lime has been the only operator permitted to operate up to 600 personal hire devices in Hamilton and these devices have all been e-scooters,” said Powell.

“This flexibility will allow Lime and Neuron to determine what the best mix for Hamilton is and allow staff to monitor the uptake of e-bikes, which would be new to the city.”

Both companies’ e-bikes would not need to be docked at stations and are bookable via the respective app, the same as the e-scooters. Helmets are available with each device.

Lime’s trial in Hamilton began in August 2019 and at its conclusion in April 2021, Council welcomed applications from other personal hire device companies. The preferred companies were chosen based on several criteria including safety features and maintenance.

Current operating standards and restrictions of use, such as low-speed zones, off-street times and no-scooter zones will remain in place.

“Personal hire devices provide an alternative form of transport for people to connect and engage with their communities,” said Powell.

“Although only in operation for 21 months, e-scooters have become a popular alternative form of transport for Hamiltonians and visitors. During this time, over 427,000 rides have been taken and over 614,000km travelled.

“This type of activity strongly supports our Access Hamilton transport strategy of giving people the choice to use different modes of transport for moving around the city.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Britain’s Pathetic Trade Deal With Australia

So much for those assurances that New Zealand would be the first cab off the rank for any post -Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom. Assuming for the moment that this was ever a good idea, the Aussies have managed to get there first... More>>

 


Government: America’s Cup Decision

The Minister responsible for the America’s Cup has confirmed the joint Crown-Auckland Council offer to host the next regatta has been declined by the Board of Team New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


Government: To Apologize For Dawn Raids

The Government will make a formal apology for the wrongs committed during the Dawn Raids of the 1970’s.
Between 1974 and 1976, a series of rigorous immigration enforcement policies were carried out that resulted in targeted raids on the homes of Pacific families... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: EU And UK FTAs Top Of List For First Ministerial Trip Since COVID-19

Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor today announced details of his planned visit to the United Kingdom and European Union next week, where he will hold trade and agriculture discussions to further New Zealand’s economic recovery from COVID-19... More>>



Jewish Council: New Zealand Not Immune From Rise In Antisemitism

The representative body of New Zealand Jewry, the NZ Jewish Council (NZJC), has expressed concern about the high number of antisemitic incidents in New Zealand recorded last month. Spokesperson for the NZJC, Juliet Moses, said... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 