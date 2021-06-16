Media Statement Re: Sir Ian Hassall's Passing

Save the Children New Zealand’s Chief Executive Heidi Coetzee says Sir Ian Hassall will long be remembered as a staunch advocate for children, who dedicated his career to making the world a better place for children here and around the world.

"Over his many years working for children - in medicine, research, consultancy and advocacy - Sir Ian’s immense contribution to improving the welfare of children will be felt for decades to come. As New Zealand’s first Children’s Commissioner, Sir Ian gave children a voice and a place in policy and decision making. He took a lead role in advocating for the repeal of Section 59, which led to New Zealand being the first English speaking country to protect our children from all forms or physical punishment. We are immensely grateful for his tireless work for protecting the rights of children and are deeply saddened to hear of his passing. It is a great loss for New Zealand."

