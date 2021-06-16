Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

High Court Victory For Tarakihi Recovery

Wednesday, 16 June 2021, 5:39 pm
Press Release: Forest And Bird

Forest & Bird has won a High Court legal decision confirming tarakihi catch limit decisions must put sustainability before the commercial interests of the fishing industry.

The High Court decision, released today, confirmed in 2019 the Minister of Fisheries set the tarakihi commercial catch limit inappropriately by factoring a voluntary industry fishing plan into the decision while ignoring his Ministry's own policies.

“The High Court has confirmed fishing decisions must must put sustainability before the commercial interests of the fishing industry,” says Forest & Bird Chief Executive Kevin Hague.

“This is a victory for everyone who wants to bring back healthy ecosystems, and end inappropriate decision-making that favors commercial fishing industry interests at the expense of nature.

“People talk about how much more fish there used to be in the sea around New Zealand. The over-exploitation of the tarakihi fishery is an example of what needs to change to bring back nature.”

"The Government must now use a scientific, legal approach to managing fish stocks, rather than relying on voluntary plans, and uncertain outcomes offered by the industry,” said Mr Hague.

"It's a disgrace the tarakihi stock of the entire eastern coast of the country has been fished down to just 15% of their natural population. 

“The Industry Rebuild Plan shouldn't have been allowed to replace an appropriate catch limit. There is no way to determine what impact the industry plan will have, because the plan is voluntary. Fisheries NZ’s own advice was they weren’t sure whether the Industry Rebuild Plan would deliver an accelerated rate of rebuild,” Mr Hague says.

“The Fisheries Act is far from perfect, and it needs a significant overhaul to bring fisheries management into the 21st century, but even under the current system, fish stocks should be managed sustainably.

"The High Court decision supports Forest & Bird's position, and upholds the importance of the environment and ocean ecosystems."

What the Court said: 
“I find that the Minister did make an error in law in that he did not make an assessment of the period of the rebuild appropriate to the East Coast tarakihi, as required by s 13(2)(b)(ii) of the Act before applying social, cultural and economic factors to the determination of the way and rate of rebuild.”

What this means: 
The Minister must first work out what is required for sustainability before taking into account the industry’s commercial interests. The environment comes first. 

What the Court said 
“The guidance on probability in the Harvest Strategy Standard and the Harvest Strategy Standard Operational Guidelines was a mandatory consideration... the Minister failed to have regard to this relevant consideration when making the 2019 Decision.”

What this means:
The Minister should have taken into account the Harvest Strategy Standard and the Harvest Strategy Standard Operational Guidelines that required the tarakihi to be rebuilt faster. Future fisheries decisions will need to apply this approach 

What the Court said:
“It does not necessarily follow that the Industry Rebuild Plan was also relevant to setting the period appropriate to the stock... That is determined having regard to the biological characteristics of the stock and any environmental conditions affecting the stock. I conclude that the Industry Rebuild Plan is not therefore relevant to setting the period appropriate to the stock.”

“I agree with Forest & Bird that the Industry Rebuild Plan was the significant factor which influenced the Minister to set a longer time period than he had indicated was necessary in 2018... I find that the Minister did have regard to the Industry Rebuild Plan in setting the TAC, notwithstanding that the Industry Rebuild Plan was a not a relevant factor in relation to the period appropriate to the stock.”

What this means:
When deciding how long a fish stock should take to recover the Minister should consider the biology of the fish, not a voluntary industry plan.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Forest And Bird on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Britain’s Pathetic Trade Deal With Australia

So much for those assurances that New Zealand would be the first cab off the rank for any post -Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom. Assuming for the moment that this was ever a good idea, the Aussies have managed to get there first... More>>

 


Government: America’s Cup Decision

The Minister responsible for the America’s Cup has confirmed the joint Crown-Auckland Council offer to host the next regatta has been declined by the Board of Team New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


Government: To Apologize For Dawn Raids

The Government will make a formal apology for the wrongs committed during the Dawn Raids of the 1970’s.
Between 1974 and 1976, a series of rigorous immigration enforcement policies were carried out that resulted in targeted raids on the homes of Pacific families... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: EU And UK FTAs Top Of List For First Ministerial Trip Since COVID-19

Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor today announced details of his planned visit to the United Kingdom and European Union next week, where he will hold trade and agriculture discussions to further New Zealand’s economic recovery from COVID-19... More>>



Jewish Council: New Zealand Not Immune From Rise In Antisemitism

The representative body of New Zealand Jewry, the NZ Jewish Council (NZJC), has expressed concern about the high number of antisemitic incidents in New Zealand recorded last month. Spokesperson for the NZJC, Juliet Moses, said... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 