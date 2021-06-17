Early Help Encouraged For Winter Grazing Issues

Environment Canterbury is encouraging farmers to follow good winter grazing management practices and, if needed, seek advice as early as possible this winter.

Recent severe weather, including drought and then flooding, means Canterbury farmers are facing a challenging winter and Environment Canterbury is working with industry bodies to offer advice and support.

General Manager - Field Operations, Nick Daniels, said winter grazing can be a significant environmental and animal welfare issue if not well managed, so having a good plan is important.

"This year, with the recent weather events, it will be even more important for farmers to have an updated winter grazing plan in place to inform early on-farm decisions. Support is available from industry groups and Environment Canterbury to help make this happen," he said.

Where to get support for winter grazing

Environment Canterbury: visit www.ecan.govt.nz/winter-grazing, or get in touch with Customer Services on 0800 324 636 and ask to talk to one of our land management advisors.

Industry groups including DairyNZ / Beef+Lamb NZ / Deer Industry New Zealand / FAR

MPI: farms which have lost crops or grazing area as a direct result of the weather, can consider contacting MPI Feed Coordination Service, who can assist with finding farmers with feed or grazing for sale on 0800 00 83 33.

Rural community May/June flood information from Environment Canterbury

More information

Access more information and resources on winter grazing.

Find out the consent to farm rules applicable to your zone.

