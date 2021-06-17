Community Drop-in Session On Makorori Dune Protection

Council is inviting community feedback on locations for bollards at Makorori reserve, aiming to prevent vehicles damaging the dunes and wildlife.

A drop-in session will be held at Wainui Beach School hall from 4 to 6pm on 23 June for members of the public to learn more about the bollard installation and other proposed measures to stop rapid dune degradation.

The measures are in response to concerns raised by Makorori residents and other beach users.

Council staff have been working with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to develop a coordinated approach to manage the issue, in consultation with the community.

Proposed actions include bollards, formalised sealed entranceways into parking bays and a 20km speed limit on the beach.

Increased signage will be installed and a public awareness campaign around the issue will be ongoing.

The concept plan for the bollards will be available to view at the drop-in session, with representatives from Council in attendance to provide further information and answer questions.

