Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Statement On Adoption Of The Proposed Regional Policy Statement For Otago

Thursday, 17 June 2021, 12:54 pm
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

Attributable To Otago Regional Council Chair Andrew Noone:

Otago Regional Councillors voted in a meeting yesterday to adopt the Proposed Regional Policy Statement for Otago for notification on 26 June. Although staff recommended that it be held in a public-excluded session, Councillors elected to hold the meeting in public, and a recording will be made available online.

The Council is enormously thankful to all those who have had input into this new Regional Policy Statement. It has come together in a dramatically shortened timeframe, thanks to the hard work, collaboration, and creativity of those involved. Staff, iwi, and community representatives on reference panels devoted considerable time and energy to getting us to this stage. The product of their labour is a fit for purpose Regional Policy Statement that gives clear direction on the future management of Otago’s natural and physical resources.

The next step will be public notification on Saturday, 26 June, at which point the Proposed Regional Policy Statement will become available to view, and the public will be invited to share their feedback by making a submission by 3 September. We’ll be sharing more information about where and how to do this closer to that time.

Council also resolved that the new Regional Policy Statement is also a freshwater planning instrument, meaning it will go through the freshwater planning process introduced to the RMA last year.

The RPS notification paper can be viewed here: https://www.orc.govt.nz/media/10005/31-rps-notification-considered-in-public.pdf

The video recording of yesterday’s meeting can be viewed online: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0cg4TA6CEg

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Otago Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The America’s Cup, Critical Race Theory And A New, Weekly Music Playlist

So… Why don’t they just cut to the chase, and call it the Emirates Cup? As this column predicted several months ago, the next America’s Cup challenge is headed overseas. Here’s what Werewolf said back in March:
Emirates has made a major commitment to Portsmouth/Isle of Wight as a sailing centre of excellence – and voila, that’s where the next challenger of record is coming from, and where the next Cup contest could well be sailed. Such incredible luck for Emirates, right..? More>>

 


Government: America’s Cup Decision

The Minister responsible for the America’s Cup has confirmed the joint Crown-Auckland Council offer to host the next regatta has been declined by the Board of Team New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


Government: To Apologize For Dawn Raids

The Government will make a formal apology for the wrongs committed during the Dawn Raids of the 1970’s.
Between 1974 and 1976, a series of rigorous immigration enforcement policies were carried out that resulted in targeted raids on the homes of Pacific families... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: EU And UK FTAs Top Of List For First Ministerial Trip Since COVID-19

Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor today announced details of his planned visit to the United Kingdom and European Union next week, where he will hold trade and agriculture discussions to further New Zealand’s economic recovery from COVID-19... More>>



Jewish Council: New Zealand Not Immune From Rise In Antisemitism

The representative body of New Zealand Jewry, the NZ Jewish Council (NZJC), has expressed concern about the high number of antisemitic incidents in New Zealand recorded last month. Spokesperson for the NZJC, Juliet Moses, said... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 