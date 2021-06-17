Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Environment Canterbury Approves On-demand Public Transport After Trial’s Success

Thursday, 17 June 2021, 4:32 pm
Press Release: Environment Canterbury

Timaru’s MyWay by Metro on-demand public transport has been adopted into Environment Canterbury’s Long-Term Plan 2021-2031, following a successful year-long service trial. The Long-Term Plan was adopted by Council today.

The trial resulted in a patronage increase of 16% despite COVID-19 disruptions, and a marked increase in accessibility for people throughout the community.

Subject to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency funding approval, MyWay by Metro could be confirmed as Timaru’s public transport service beyond the end of its trial in October.

More than 500 users a day

Speaking after the Long-Term Plan deliberations, Environment Canterbury Councillor Peter Scott said that the service now has 6000 registered users.

“Before the trial, we had around 190 people a day on the suburban fixed route services. Now, we regularly have more than 500 users on the MyWay service on any weekday.

“Timaru people have embraced on-demand public transport, simply because it is so easy to use. The average wait time from requesting a ride is 15 minutes, which you can do in the comfort of your own home, and the average walking distance to be picked up is only a short distance, usually less than a block,” he said.

Enhancing accessibility

On-demand public transport is far better suited to the needs of the Timaru community, said Mayor Nigel Bowen.

“It’s now just much easier for many of us to leave the car at home than to drive, and MyWay also caters exceptionally well to the needs of Timaru's growing aged population, the disability sector, and new migrants,” he said.

Patricia Jenney manages the Timaru Information Centre. She said that people are using MyWay to get to places they were not able to get to before.

“It gives people a more independent approach of getting to places or appointments on their own when they do not have anyone to take them,” she said.

Andrea Grant has been using MyWay to try living with one car for her family of four.

“We decided to give it a go. We work out who needs the car that day, and the others use MyWay or bike. The kids use MyWay to travel to their activities around town, enabling some independence. Using MyWay has been a greDRAFTat way for us to reduce emissions and maintain our budget, and know that we can get around where and when we need to,” she said.

Following Environment Canterbury’s confirmation of Long-Term Plan funding, Waka Kotahi will now consider the permanent introduction of MyWay. A decision is due in September, if the project’s funding is confirmed as part of the National Land Transport Programme 2021-24.

MyWay by Metro will celebrate its one-year anniversary next week with birthday promotions including the first three rides free for new users, and a competition for free travel for existing users.

MyWay by Metro fast facts

  • 6000 registered users
  • 16% increase in patronage
  • 39% of users are aged 16-39
  • 28% of users are aged 40-64
  • 30% of users are aged 65+
  • 57% of users are employed
  • Riders rate the service 4.8 / 5
  • 90% feel MyWay makes public transport easier
  • 32% have increased their public transport use
  • The median rider takes 8 rides a week
  • Low emission vehicles will be investigated once the trial is completed.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Environment Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The America’s Cup, Critical Race Theory And A New, Weekly Music Playlist

So… Why don’t they just cut to the chase, and call it the Emirates Cup? As this column predicted several months ago, the next America’s Cup challenge is headed overseas. Here’s what Werewolf said back in March:
Emirates has made a major commitment to Portsmouth/Isle of Wight as a sailing centre of excellence – and voila, that’s where the next challenger of record is coming from, and where the next Cup contest could well be sailed. Such incredible luck for Emirates, right..? More>>

 


Government: America’s Cup Decision

The Minister responsible for the America’s Cup has confirmed the joint Crown-Auckland Council offer to host the next regatta has been declined by the Board of Team New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


Government: To Apologize For Dawn Raids

The Government will make a formal apology for the wrongs committed during the Dawn Raids of the 1970’s.
Between 1974 and 1976, a series of rigorous immigration enforcement policies were carried out that resulted in targeted raids on the homes of Pacific families... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: EU And UK FTAs Top Of List For First Ministerial Trip Since COVID-19

Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor today announced details of his planned visit to the United Kingdom and European Union next week, where he will hold trade and agriculture discussions to further New Zealand’s economic recovery from COVID-19... More>>



Jewish Council: New Zealand Not Immune From Rise In Antisemitism

The representative body of New Zealand Jewry, the NZ Jewish Council (NZJC), has expressed concern about the high number of antisemitic incidents in New Zealand recorded last month. Spokesperson for the NZJC, Juliet Moses, said... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 