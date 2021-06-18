Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waikanae Greenwaste Site To Stay Open

Friday, 18 June 2021, 11:56 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Council has confirmed that Composting New Zealand (CNZ) will continue to operate the Waikanae greenwaste drop off site, at no cost to Kāpiti ratepayers.

Sean Mallon, Council’s Group Manager Infrastructure Services says this move follows consultation on the Council’s draft Long-term Plan where it was proposed that the Waikanae greenwaste and recycling centre would close from 1 August 2021.

“We asked the community for their views on our proposal to close the Waikanae greenwaste and recycling site and about 200 of the 700 plus people who made a submission commented on this proposal.

“We acknowledge that Waikanae residents like having this facility on their doorstep and we are pleased that we have been able to negotiate a one-year goodwill agreement with Composting New Zealand to keep the greenwaste facility operating.

“Under the agreement Composting New Zealand will determine new operating hours which will take effect on 1 August 2021.

“The proposal to close the recycling service at the site remains due to the costs associated with providing the service. We believe that spend could be better used in providing other services, facilities and projects in the district.

“Once the Long-term Plan is adopted on 24 June residents will have the option of taking their recycling to the nearby Otaihanga transfer station from 1 August,” says Mr Mallon.

